Finding a way: Kingsley-Pierson eventually eclipses Mapleton MVAOCOU 61-46

Mapleton MVAOCOU cut in front fast, but Kingsley-Pierson bounced aside that challenge and collected a 61-46 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Panthers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-34 lead over the Rams.

The Rams came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at halftime over the Panthers.

The start wasn't the problem for the Rams, who began with a 14-13 edge over the Panthers through the end of the first quarter.

In recent action on January 21, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Onawa West Monona and Mapleton MVAOCOU took on Sloan Westwood on January 21 at Mapleton MVAOCOU. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

No. 6 SB-L grinds out victory

No. 6 SB-L grinds out victory

Le MARS, Iowa – Sergeant Bluff-Luton came away with an emotional 51-38 girls basketball win over Le Mars here Tuesday night.

