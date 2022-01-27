Finding a way: Kingsley-Pierson eventually eclipses Mapleton MVAOCOU 61-46

Mapleton MVAOCOU cut in front fast, but Kingsley-Pierson bounced aside that challenge and collected a 61-46 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Panthers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-34 lead over the Rams.

The Rams came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at halftime over the Panthers.

The start wasn't the problem for the Rams, who began with a 14-13 edge over the Panthers through the end of the first quarter.

