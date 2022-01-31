 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flexing muscle: Lawton-Bronson rolls over Sioux City Siouxland Christian 60-40

Yes, Lawton-Bronson looked superb in beating Sioux City Siouxland Christian, but no autographs please after its 60-40 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 31.

In recent action on January 25, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Onawa West Monona and Sioux City Siouxland Christian took on Ida Grove OA-Bcig on January 20 at Ida Grove OA-Bcig. Click here for a recap

