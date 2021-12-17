Flexing muscle: LeMars rolls over Sioux City S.C. North 64-25

LeMars left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sioux City S.C. North 64-25 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 17.
LeMars struck over Sioux City S.C. North 55-15 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs kept a 39-7 halftime margin at the Stars' expense.
LeMars opened with a 36-2 advantage over Sioux City S.C. North through the first quarter.
In recent action on December 9, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and LeMars took on Hull Western Christian on December 9 at LeMars High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.