Flexing muscle: LeMars rolls over Sioux City S.C. North 64-25

LeMars left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sioux City S.C. North 64-25 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 17.

LeMars struck over Sioux City S.C. North 55-15 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 39-7 halftime margin at the Stars' expense.

LeMars opened with a 36-2 advantage over Sioux City S.C. North through the first quarter.

In recent action on December 9, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and LeMars took on Hull Western Christian on December 9 at LeMars High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

