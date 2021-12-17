Flexing muscle: LeMars rolls over Sioux City S.C. North 64-25

LeMars left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sioux City S.C. North 64-25 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 17.

LeMars struck over Sioux City S.C. North 55-15 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 39-7 halftime margin at the Stars' expense.

LeMars opened with a 36-2 advantage over Sioux City S.C. North through the first quarter.

