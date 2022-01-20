Four Akron-Westfield players hit double digits in nine-point win over Elk Point-Jefferson

ELK POINT, S.D.-- Team efforts lead to team victories.

On Thursday night at Elk Point-Jefferson High School, the visiting Akron-Westfield High School girls basketball team earned a solid road victory, as a quartet of Westerners led the way in a 55-46 win over the Huskies.

Four players finished in double digit scoring for the Westerners, with freshman McKenzie Hughes leading the way with 15 points, followed closely by senior Natalie Nielsen with 14, and seniors Chloe Colt and Taryn Wilken at 12 apiece.

The Westerners got out to an early lead thanks to some hot shooting in the first half. As a team, Akron-Westfield shot 56 percent from the field in the first two quarters, while the Huskies shot 40 percent.

At the half, the Westerners had a 30-23 lead.

Akron-Westfield outscored the Huskies by just a single point in the third quarter, 14-13, and went into the final frame leading it, 44-36. The Westerners roared out of the gate in the fourth quarter, taking a 55-36 lead thanks to an 11-0 run that included 3-pointers from Hughes and Wilken, along with a pair of scores from Nielsen.

But the Huskies ended the game on a 10-0 run of their own, though it wasn’t enough to erase the deficit. Linley Schmitz, Kaitlyn VanRoekel, and Bentlee Kolbaum all scored for the Huskies before time ran out, sealing a 55-46 final score in favor of the Westerners.

Courtney Brewer led EP-J with 11 points, while Schmitz had 10.

For the Westerners, Hughes, Wilken, and Nielsen all tied for a the team lead with six rebounds, while Colt had a team-best six assists.

Akron-Westfield head coach Kent Johnson was pleased with the outcome, but also said that the Huskies’ fast and aggressive young team presented some challenges for his squad.

“We knew we kind of had to slow them down a little bit,” Johnson said. “We tried three different defenses on them. Our zone worked at first, and we had to go man for a little bit there. For the most part of the game, we took care of the ball. There was about a four minute stretch where they outscored us there and got back into the game, but I’m proud of the girls tonight for the way they handled the ball.”

Despite the loss, EP-J head coach Adam Timmins was proud of how his team battled against Akron-Westfield.

“I thought we played phenomenal,” Timmins said. “They’re a really good team, and I’ve watched a lot of film on them. They’re beating teams by 20 plus most nights. Especially after our heartbreaker on Tuesday night against 9-2 Vermillion, I thought we came out and defended really well, but Akron stepped up and hit some big time shots. That’s what this game is about.”

For the game, Akron-Westfield shot 56 percent from the field., while Elk Point-Jefferson shot 38 percent.

The loss makes it a four-game losing streak for EP-J, who fell to 4-6 on the season.

Akron-Westfield, meanwhile, improved to 9-5 on the season. The Westerners will host South O-Brien on Friday, while EP-J hosts Dell Rapids on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.