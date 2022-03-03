Four West Lyon seniors' careers come to end after semifinal loss to Ballard

DES MOINES — Brooklyn Meyer could hear the screams from the sixth-grade basketball team she coaches at West Lyon.

Hopefully, those same aspiring Wildcats will follow her career to South Dakota State.

Meyer — along with three other seniors — saw their West Lyon High School basketball careers come to a close on Thursday, as the Wildcats lost to Ballard 56-51 in a Class 3A state semifinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

Despite the loss, Meyer ended her West Lyon run the same way it started — with a double-double.

Meyer scored 24 points — most of them from the free-throw line — while also collecting 12 rebounds.

The 6-foot-2 senior understandably had tears in her eyes after the game, reminiscing on the great season that the Wildcats had.

“I’m just so proud of this team,” Meyer said. “Every single of us got better throughout the season. I wish we could have gotten the job done, but I’m just so proud of this team. I just love these girls and we had so much fun with each other.

“Our coaches are the type of people you want to play for,” Meyer added. “LIke Coach (Ryan) Brasser said in the locker room, the West Lyon girls basketball team isn’t just this year’s team. It’s also past teams and teams in the future.”

Brasser reciprocated the compliment, saying that every girl was a quality person, an excellent person and then a good basketball player.

And, that’s the order he wants it in.

“I think if you switch that order up and have average kids and decent students, the basketball gets affected,” Brasser said.

The Bombers started out with an 11-2 run, but the Wildcats climbed back in the third quarter to take the lead.

Meyer gave the Wildcats their first lead with 1 minute, 39 seconds in the third quarter, at 35-34.

Ballard then took the lead, and West Lyon again regained the advantage on a Gianna Klarenbeek shot near the baseline.

Kylie Rigby hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 6:47 left, and even though the Wildcats climbed back within two points with a Meyer free throw at the 1:51 mark, the Bombers hit their free throws late, too.

The Bombers also took advantage of their chances off turnovers.

West Lyon only committed 15 turnovers, but Ballard turned that into 27 points. The Bombers also had 10 second-chance points.

“If we had one more stop a few times or another basket a couple times, the result could have been different,” Brasser said. “I’m extremely proud of our team battling back. That’s a perfect example of our team, just battling back and never giving up.”

Klarenbeek scored 14 points for the Wildcats.

Those other three seniors, by the way, are Morgyn Grotewold, Mallory Gramstad and Zavyr Metzger.

This was the first time in program history where the Wildcats made it to state in back-to-back years.

