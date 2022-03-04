Friday's state tournament preview: Newell-Fonda's younger group shows growth

DES MOINES — Macy Sievers knows how important it is to build experience, especially at the Iowa high school girls state basketball tournament.

Sievers is now a senior for the Newell-Fonda High School girls basketball team, and this is her fourth state tournament.

She and fellow senior Anna Bellcock have been perfect as Mustangs winning championships, and Sievers is helping to teach the younger girls about what it takes to win a title to end the 2021-22 season.

The Mustangs aren’t afraid to play younger girls.

During Wednesday’s 77-44 Class 1A state quarterfinal win over North Mahaska, there were three sophomores and a freshman who played during the first quarter, and they helped build that lead on defense.

“Getting that experience under their belt will be more beneficial as the week goes along,” Sievers said. “Playing here is way different than playing in a high school gym. The first game, there are nerves, but once we got going, I thought they settled in very well.”

Outside of the two seniors, the Mustangs have five freshmen and five sophomores.

Kinzee Hinders is the freshman who plays the most, and she has appeared in all 25 games off the bench.

Entering Friday’s Class 1A state semifinal against MMCRU — which tips off at 1:30 p.m. — Hinders has averaged 8.8 points per game. She scored nine points, and she had four steals in 13 minutes.

Kierra Jungers leads the Mustangs sophomore group with 10.8 ppg, and she’s made 51 percent of her shots.

Isabel Bartek is also in the starting lineup, scoring 113 points this season and is third on the team with 54 steals.

McKenna Sievers, another sophomore who has played in all 25 games, is second among Mustangs defenders with 60 steals.

“First, we remind those younger girls that this is where we want to be,” Macy Sievers said. “We want them to have fun, but we also need them to lock in and put in the work. The whole team is never satisfied. Our whole goal is to defend our title.”

The Royals, meanwhile, want to spoil the Mustangs’ streak of title winning.

MMCRU won its first state girls basketball game in 36 years on Wednesday, knocking out Exira-EHK 50-39.

The Royals got out to a fast start, and that might be the key to success on Friday.

Newell-Fonda has been known to create some hot streaks, so the Royals know they have to keep up in order to stay within reach.

“They are an aggressive team, and we know that’s how they play,” Royals senior Emily Dreckman said. “We’re just looking forward to Friday. That fast start will help us out, for sure.”

Lions shift focus to Cyclones

The Central Lyon High School girls basketball team got the first-game jitters out of the way on Wednesday, and now they turn around to face second-seeded Denver at 11:45 a.m. Friday in a Class 2A semifinal.

According to coach Heather Grafing, the Lions enjoyed their last-second win over Cascade for about five minutes, then shifted their attention to Denver.

“The thing about the state tournament, it’s a really quick turnaround,” Grafing said. “We’re going to get ready for the next round. Getting down here, winning a game, gets the nerves out of the way.”

Both teams have two losses, and the Cyclones and Lions have each lost to a conference foe both times.

Denver’s two losses are against Dike-New Hartford, while the Lions were swept by West Lyon both times.

