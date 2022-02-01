Girls basketball: Class 2A No. 3 Central Lyon overcomes cold shooting night to beat Dutch

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Even on a cold shooting night, the Central Lyon girls basketball team was able to win its 16th straight game here Tuesday night.

A big third-quarter carried the Lions, ranked No. 3 in Iowa Class 2A, to a 57-42 victory at MOC-Floyd Valley High School.

Central Lyon outscored the Dutch 25-7 in that quarter, breaking open what was until then a tight battle.

The Lions, 17-1 overall and 14-1 in the Siouxland Conference, haven’t lost since a 60-45 setback to West Lyon – No. 2 in Class 3A – on Nov. 30.

Not coincidentally, the third quarter was also the best shooting stanza for the Lions. They made 11 of 19 shots to open up a 55-30 lead.

In the first half, Central Lyon shot 11-for-35 and clung to a 13-12 lead after one quarter and 30-23 at halftime. Because of the big third quarter, the Lions were able to win despite being outscored 12-2 in the final eight minutes.

“You’re going to have nights when you’re not hitting, but it was encouraging to see our defense step up,” Central Lyon coach Heather Grafing said. “That’s something we didn’t do very well last year.

“It wasn’t a very good shooting night for us, but you have to do a lot of other things right to get a ‘W’.”

Desta Hoogendoorn, a 6-foot sophomore, recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. She was one of three Central Lyon players in double figures.

Regan Van Wyhe tacked on 12 points and Addison Klosterbuhr 10 points.

MOC-Floyd Valley, playing hard for first-year Coach Darbi Gustafson despite a 5-14 record (5-11 in conference), battled on even terms with the Lions for the entire first half. The biggest lead Central Lyon had was the seven-point halftime advantage.

But Klosterbuhr and Van Wyhe scored two baskets each in the first four minutes of the second half and the Lions jumped in front 42-28. Central Lyon then scored the final 10 points of the third quarter.

Brooklyn Leusink was the only player in double digits for MOC-Floyd Valley with 10 points. Amanda Hulstein contributed seven points and 10 rebounds.

“MOC put a lot of pressure on us defensively,” Grafing said. “We’ve had shooting nights like this before, but that’s where our defense is so important.”

West Lyon is unbeaten at 15-0 in the Siouxland Conference, but Central Lyon gets a rematch on Monday night on the Lions’ home court.

“We play in a tough conference, I’d say one of the toughest in the state,” Grafing said. “Records don’t mean anything, we’ve got teams in the conference with two or three wins that are really good ball clubs. The competition in the Siouxland is going to help us, but right now it’s just one quarter at a time.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0