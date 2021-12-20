GIRLS BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley erase eight-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Tea Area in OT

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School girls basketball team received an early Christmas gift on Monday: A win over a good Tea Area team.

Dakota Valley outscored the Titans 12-4 in the overtime frame, as the Panthers came away with an 81-73 win at home to move to 5-0.

The Panthers knew the game was going to be their biggest test of the season, and they were well prepared to face the Titans.

Both senior Rylee Rosenquist and sophomore Peyton Tritz said the first four games served as a prelude, and they were learning again what each other’s strengths wer

Rosenquist led the Panthers with 33 points, and some of those came when the Panthers needed them most.

“I’m excited and I’m happy,” Rosenquist said. “We knew Tea was going to be a really good team, and we wanted to beat them. We came out and worked with each other. We did it. I think that game is a huge confidence boost for us. (Tea) has been our best competition yet this season, and beating them lets us know that we’re good enough.”

The Panthers senior guard hit three shots in the final 3 minutes, 35 seconds that had sent the game to overtime.

Rosenquist scored five straight points when the Panthers trailed by six points. She scored a layup in traffic, then on DV’s next possession, Rosenquist was open with a kick-out 3-pointer that brought the Panthers to within a point. From there, the Titans and Panthers were back-and-forth.

Then, Tritz hit what she said is the most important 3-pointer of her basketball playing days, as she hit a 3-pointer with 48 seconds left that gave DV its 65-64 lead. She also hit a 3-pointer with 5:44 to go in regulation.

Tritz worked over the summer on getting her feet ready, and being ready out on the wing when Rosenquist passes the ball to the outside.

“We’ve always been told, if you’re open, hit the shot,” Tritz said. “I just like to be there for my team whenever they need me. Hard work and heart go a long way in the end.”

The Panthers were down 69-67 with less than 7 seconds left, but Rosenquist solved that problem by going the length of the court to hit a shot in the paint with 2.4 seconds remaining.

Tritz ended up with 16 points on the night.

Senior Grace Bass had 15 points, including one of those 12 in the overtime period.

Rebounding played a key part for the Panthers, especially in the final six minutes.

The Titans led 61-53 with 4 minutes, 39 seconds left to go in regulation, and they built that lead on second-chance opportunities.

During a timeout late in the fourth quarter, Panthers coach Tammy Lilly reminded them that even though they’re not a tall team, hustle can’t be measured on a roster.

“They went on a heck of a run, and we just needed to hang in there,” Lilly said. “We needed to make sure we were ready to go for the end of the game. We really challenged our kids to focus on rebounding, limiting Tea to one possession at a time. We gave up one offensive board over the last six minutes of the game.”

That’s been a message the Panthers have heard all season, and they needed to hear it one more time.

“We knew they were going to come out aggressive,” Rosenquist said. “We had to push them around a little bit. We were going to get some bumps and bruises, but we just had to keep getting those rebounds.”

