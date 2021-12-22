GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hinton, Dakota Valley win on Tuesday

HINTON, Iowa — The Hinton High School girls basketball team shot 35 percent on Tuesday and that was good enough to beat Woodbury Central 58-50 at home.

The Blackhawks had three players who scored in double figures, led by Ashlyn Reintzel’s 13 points. She was 5 of 8 from the floor.

Bella Badar and Ashlyn Kovarna each scored 12 points. Kovarna was 8-for-11 from the free-throw line.

For Woodbury Central, Madi Lloyd had 17 points. Cam Baird had 12 points. Olivia Heissel had 10.

Dakota Valley 67, Hartington Cedar Catholic 28: Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers to 29 points on 11 of 17 shooting.

Brooke Carlson scored 14.

Peyton Tritz had eight rebounds.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61, Western Christian 27: The Warriors jumped out to a 19-6 lead that grew to a 27-16 halftime lead.

Warriors junior Payton Hardy scored a game-high 24 points, and she hit a couple of 3-pointres.

Nyarial Lul chipped in 13 points and Emma Salker had eight points.

Hardy also had 10 rebounds while Salker had nine. Both girls combined for seven offensive rebounds.

Taylor Statema led the Wolfpack with nine points.

Akron-Westfield 40, West Sioux 32: Taryn Wilken led the Westerners with 12 points.

Natalie Nielsen was a point away from yet another double-double. The Westerners senior had nine points and 15 rebounds.

Addi Dekkers and Mia Danielson led the Falcons with 10 points each. Danielson also had a team-high four rebounds.

Sheldon 38, Sioux Center 25: The Orabs scored 16 points during the fourth quarter Tuesday in a defensive battle against the Warriors.

Payten Lode led the Orabs with nine points while Megan Juffer led Sioux Center with eight.

Denison-Schleswig 65, Red Oak 24: The Monarchs outscored the Tigers 33-12 during the second half.

Kira Langenfeld led D-S with 17 points. Kiana Schulz scored 12 points while Cambri Brodersen had 12.

West Lyon 41, MOC-Floyd Valley 29: Wildcats junior Emily TerWee turned in a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double in the win on Tuesday. TerWee had five offensive rebounds.

Zavyr Metzger had 10 points and five rebounds, four offensively.

Amanda Hulstein had seven points to lead the Dutch.

Unity Christian 65, HMS 31: Knights junior Tyra Schuiteman helped the Knights with a 25-point, 10-rebound double-double. Schuiteman made 11 of 18 shots.

Gracie Schoonhoven scored 20 on 10 of 15 shooting.

Lydia Harders led the Hawks with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Cherokee 51, Spirit Lake 42: Lexi Pingel made four 3s to lead the Braves to a 23-point night. The Braves were 6 of 16 from 3-point range.

Kenna Mongan had 14 points.

Central Lyon 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 43: Lions sophomore Desta Hoogendorn was one rebound shy of a double-double. She scored a team-high 16 points.

Kaylee Davis scored 12 points while Regan Van Wyhe had 11.

Marissa Ackerman led the Generals with 14 points.

Ponca 51, Battle Creek 25: Ponca led 25-11 at the half.

Ponca ‘s Ashlyn Kingsbury scored 15 points, while Samantha Ehlers and Mattie Milligan had 10.

