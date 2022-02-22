Girls basketball notebook: Three Class 3A girls basketball teams head to Iowa state tournament

SIOUX CITY — There are still four Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union basketball classes to finish out their regional brackets this week, but so far, there are three Siouxland teams that have clinched a spot at the state tournament.

On Saturday night, Unity Christian, West Lyon and Sergeant Bluff-Luton all entered their names into the Class 3A field of the state basketball tournament, which begins Monday in Des Moines.

The Knights are the defending Class 1A champions, while the Wildcats — who lost to the Knights in the title game last March — hold the No. 2 seed.

The Warriors, who are making their first appearance since 2011, have the fifth seed.

It’s just another example of how good basketball is in Northwest Iowa.

“We have a ton of talented kids in this part of the state,” Warriors coach Joe Hardy said Monday. “They work their tails off year-round at the game of basketball. It doesn’t matter which team you’re looking at, a lot of these kids are playing in the summer circuit. The level of commitment, the level of competitiveness, and pure talent is unbelievable right now.

“That moment (of winning) was pure joy,” Hardy added. “To see the joy on each one of their faces, every one of those girls should feel joy. Every one of those girls are competing every day. As a coach, as a father, to see the joy on their faces lets you know all that hard work was worth it.”

The Warriors clinched their spot at the state tournament by beating Des Moines Christian by a 56-38 margin.

SB-L used its defense in the second half to beat Des Moines Christian 56-38 at Denison-Schleswig High School on Saturday in the Class 3A-Region 7 championship game.

The Warriors held the Lions to eight total points in the second half. They outscored the Lions 15-4 in the third quarter.

“We did a great job of rebounding from the second quarter on,” Hardy said. “We were down 10-0 and to battle our way back to be down by two at the half, that’s hard work. That’s commitment on the defensive end.”

Maddie Hinkel led the Warriors with 21 points while Emma Salker scored 16 points.

Hinkel made eight shots while Salker made five baskets.

Alexa Trover and Katelyn Sale each scored seven points.

Unity pulls away from Braves

The Knights showed the region why they’ve been arguably the best girls basketball team in the coverage area.

Knights guard Gracie Schoonhoven scored a game-high 32 points to beat Cherokee 85-54 at East High School in a Class 3A regional final.

The Knights lost their season opener against Bishop Heelan, which will play for a regional title Wednesday at home against Spencer. That game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but this week’s ice storm moved most events from Tuesday night over to Wednesday.

After that, the Knights haven’t lost a game, although Sioux Center gave the Knights a challenge earlier in the playoffs.

“We knew from the beginning that there were a lot of people coming after us when we’re the No. 1 seed,” Jenna Bouma said. “But we knew if we stayed strong and kept going we could get back to where we were last year.”

Unity Christian coach Jay Schuiteman said that playing a tough schedule helped the Knights clinch a spot to the state tournament.

MMCRU nearly beat the Knights for the conference title earlier this month, too. The Royals also play in a regional final

“We have a tough schedule and we’ve had some close games, and those games have prepared us,” Schuiteman said. “It gave the girls some confidence that if you can get in a close game, you can win that.”

Unity faces Davenport Assumption at 5 p.m. Monday.

West Lyon edges Forest City

Wildcats senior Brooklyn Meyer led her squad with a 12-point win over Forest City on Saturday, 41-29.

Meyer, a South Dakota State signee, had a 16-point, 11-rebound game on Saturday. On the season, Meyer has nearly averaged a double-double. She has 17.0 ppg and 9.4 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats have won all 22 of their games against Iowa schools, but their only slip-up came against Harrisburg (S.D.) on Jan. 27.

The Wildcats will play Roland-Story at 8:30 p.m. Monday in Des Moines.

