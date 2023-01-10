Girls basketball ratings, 1/10

(Records through Sunday)Class A (Record) Pvs.1. Bellevue West (11-1) 3

2. Millard South (11-2) 1

3. Lincoln High (10-1) 2

4. Millard North (9-1) 4

5. Bellevue East (8-2) 5

6. Lincoln Pius X (9-1) 6

7. Millard West (7-2) 9

8. Lincoln Northeast (8-4) 7

9. Lincoln East (6-3) 10

10. Papillion-La Vista South (6-4) 8

Contenders: Omaha Central, Kearney, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast.

Comments: Bellevue West takes over the top spot after knocking off Millard South last week in the Metro final. The Thunderbirds are on fire with 10 straight wins. But they play three tough games on the road this week against Millard West, Millard South and Kearney. Papillion-La Vista South and Lincoln Northeast each drop a few spots after losses.

Class B (Record) Pvs.1. Omaha Skutt (11-1) 1

2. Elkhorn North (10-1) 2

3. Beatrice (9-1) 4

4. York (8-1) 5

5. Norris (7-2) 3

6. Sidney (9-1) 7

7. Scottsbluff (9-4) 8

8. Waverly (6-4) 6

9. Omaha Duchesne (6-2) 9

10. Blair (9-2) 10

Contenders: Seward, Bennington, McCook, South Sioux City.

Comments: The biggest move comes this week after Norris slipped up over the weekend. York and Beatrice picked up key wins to jump the Titans. The Lady Orange’s lone loss to Malcolm three weeks ago has sparked one of the class’s best defenses. Waverly also drops a few spots after a loss to Scottsbluff.

Class C-1 (Record) Pvs.1. Bridgeport (9-0) 1

2. Adams Central (10-0) 2

3. North Bend Central (10-1) 3

4. Wahoo (9-1) 6

5. Gothenburg (9-1) 7

6. Scotus CC (8-2) 9

7. Milford (10-3) 10

8. Malcolm (9-3) 4

9. Lincoln Christian (9-2) 5

10. Minden (10-1) 8

Contenders: Grand Island CC, Yutan, Hershey, Falls City, Pierce.

Comments: The top of C-1 stays together but the middle has some big movers after a wild week. Wahoo knocked off Norris to warrant a jump. Gothenburg defeated previously unbeaten Centura. And Scotus Central Catholic and Milford each defeated a C-1 ranked team to boost themselves. Bridgeport secured itself as a contender with a dominant second half against Malcolm.

Class C-2 (Record) Pvs.1. Archbishop Bergan (11-0) 1

2. Guardian Angels CC (10-1) 2

3. Pender (12-1) 3

4. Oakland-Craig (10-2) 5

5. Crofton (10-1) 6

6. Ponca (9-1) 4

7. Clarkson-Leigh (9-3) 7

8. Cross County (10-3) 9

9. Southern Valley (8-2) 10

10. Superior (10-2) -

Contenders: Amherst, Elkhorn Valley, Lincoln Lutheran, Wakefield.

Comments: Archbishop Bergan continues to roll, and so does most of C-2. Ponca losing this week sets them back, despite it being to an unbeaten out-of-state opponent. Amherst drops out for Superior, who has played well this season. One of the Wildcat’s losses is to Southern Valley. Pender picked up a great win over Milford Saturday in Kearney.

Class D-1 (Record) Pvs.1. Centura (10-1) 1

2. Ravenna (11-1) 2

3. Hastings SC (10-2) 3

4. Hartington CC (10-2) 4

5. Maywood-Hayes Center (13-0) 5

6. Alma (9-0) 6

7. S-E-M (9-0) 7

8. BDS (10-1) 8

9. Johnson-Brock (9-2) 9

10. Elgin/PJ (9-3) 10

Contenders: Elmwood-Murdock, Sterling, Norfolk Catholic.

Comments: The biggest note of the week for D-1 was Centura’s unbeaten start coming to an end to C-1 Gothenburg. Otherwise, the next seven teams won all of their games this week to keep their places. Elgin/Pope John’s two losses this week were to two other ranked opponents, so the Wolfpack stay for now.

Class D-2 (Record) Pvs.1. Shelton (9-0) 1

2. Humphrey SF (10-2) 3

3. Falls City SH (9-2) 3

4. Overton (9-2) 5

5. St. Mary’s (7-2) 7

6. McCool Junction (9-2) 4

7. Wynot (6-3) 6

8. Wilcox-Hildreth (9-2) 9

9. Parkview Christian (10-3) 8

10. Anselmo-Merna (7-3) -

Contenders: Paxton, Pleasanton, Diller-Odell, Howells-Dodge.

Comments: Shelton won a key matchup against Grand Island CC over the weekend to stake their claim as the top team in D-2. Humphrey SF and Falls City SH are not too far behind. St. Mary’s also makes a jump after a big win over C-2 Amherst. Anselmo-Merna also enters the ratings.