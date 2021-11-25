GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan, Hinton win on the road Tuesday

CHEROKEE, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team moved to 2-0 on the season Tuesday with a 72-64 win over Cherokee on the road.

The Crusaders doubled up the Braves during the second quarter, 28-14.

Lauryn Peck led the Crusaders with 14 points, while Jada Newberg scored 12. Newberg made three 3-pointers.

The Braves had three girls in double figures. Alexis Pingel led Cherokee with 26 points, as she made six 3s. She made 10 total shots.

Cherokee was 8-for-27 from 3-point territory.

Kenna Mongan and Anna Paulsrud both scored 12 points for the Braves. Mongan nearly had a double-double, as she had nine rebounds.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Lewis Central 40: Emma Salker and Payton Hardy both scored 17 points to help the Warriors win their season-opener.

Hardy had 12 rebounds while Salker had nine.

Maddie Hinkel had 12 points and five steals.

Hinton 54, North 34: The Blackhawks outscored the Stars 29-17 in the first half en route to their second win of the season on Tuesday.

Bella Badar led Hinton with 17 points while Natalee Junck scored 13.

The Stars didn’t have a scorer in double figures in Angie Kristensen’s debut. Sydney Rexius led the Stars with six points while Sidney Chamberlain had five.

Alta-Aurelia 46, South O’Brien 36: The Warriors won their first game of the season Tuesday by holding the Wolverines to four points in the third quarter.

Alta-Aurelia also held South O’Brien to under 30 percent shooting.

Lucy Gunkelman led the Warriors with 14 points; Brielle Engelmann scored 12 points.

Kenna Bauer, Abby Schreck and Alyssa VanBeek all scored nine for the Wolverines.

Sioux Center 60, MOC-Floyd Valley 34: Warriors junior Willow Bleeker had a team-high 16 points in the win.

Sioux Central 50, H-M-S 34: The Rebels went on a 17-4 run during the second quarter to earn the win.

Morgan Christian led Sioux Central with 18 points, making eight shots total.

Lydia Harders led the Hawks with 11 points.

West Lyon 67, George-Little Rock 22: The Wildcats led 36-15 at the half.

Brooklyn Meyer started off her senior season with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double. Gianna Klarenbeek made five 3s for a 15-point game.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, Boyden-Hull 35: The Generals held the Comets to 26 percent shooting on Tuesday.

Generals junior Bria Wasmund had 17 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Jewel Bergstrom led the Comets with 13 points.

Central Lyon 81, Rock Valley 33: The Lions scored 20 points in the first quarter.

Kaylee Davis led the Lions with 16 points.

Miylie Zomer and Kavri Van Kekerix both scored a Rockets-high eight points.

