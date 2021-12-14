GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: BIshop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton get MRAC road wins

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team defeated the West Wolverines on Tuesday, 69-39.

The Crusaders led by just two points after the first quarter, but then they pulled away, by leading 42-27 at the half.

Jada Newberg led the Crusaders with 16 points, while Brooklyn Stanley had 11 and Lauryn Peck had 10.

Addie Fletcher led the Wolverines with 15 points, and Lily Juhnke had 10 points.

Dakota Valley 59, Beresford 38: DV’s Rylee Rosenquist was one assist shy of a double-double on Tuesday, as she scored 17 points.

Brooke Carlson also scored 12 points, as the Panthers moved to 3-0 on the season.

The Panthers are at home Friday against Canton.

Ady Hansen led the Watchdogs with 15 points.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 70, Council Bluffs Lincoln 30: The Warriors outscored the Lynx 21-2 during the second quarter, then 21-5 in the third quarter to clinch the win.

Akron-Westfield 62, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36: The Westerners jumped out to a 21-4 lead Tuesday en route to the win.

Natalie Nielsen led the Westerners with a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double. She made 10 of 20 shots.

Freshman Makenzie Hughes scored 14 points while senior Taryn Wilken had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Gehlen Catholic 68, Harris Lake-Park 18: The Jays held the Wolves scoreless during the third quarter after leading 42-18 at the half.

Lauren Heying led Gehlen with 20 points. Miyah Whitehead scored 12.

Westwood 68, Lawton-Bronson 41: Addy Johnson led the Rebels with 25 points while Ashlyn Davis had 14.

Eagles seniors Willow Fluent and Abby Kamm both had 10 points.

