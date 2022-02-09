Girls basketball roundup: Class 4A No. 3 Heelan uses free throws to beat Council Bluffs Lincoln

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball pulled away from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter in a 57-49 win.

The Crusaders led 17-12 after the first quarter, 32-28 at halftime and 41-40 after three quarter. Heelan outscored AL 16-9 in the fourth.

Nine of Heelan's four-quarter points came at the charity stripe.

Kenley Meis visited the free-throw line often. She was 7 of 8 during the fourth quarter from the line, and that helped her lead the Crusaders with 20 points.

Brooklyn Stanley also had 11 points for Class 4A third-ranked Heelan.

For the Lynx, sophomore Kelsi Nelson scored a career high 13 points, senior Baylie Girres added 13, junior Emily Pomernackas added nine, junior Megan Elam finished with six, senior Jacee Tindall tallied six and junior Jenna Carle scored two.

Pomernackas dished out four assists and Girres hauled in seven rebounds.

West 62, North 54: The Wolverines trailed 28-22 at the half on Tuesday, but they outscored the Stars 24-11 throughout the third quarter.

Kiah Davis led the Wolverines with 20 points. She made eight shots and was 4 of 7 from the free-throw line.

West point guard Gabby Wagner made three 3s en route to a 13-point game, while Lily Juhnke had 12.

Sydney Rexius led North with 14 points. Maddie Craighead and Naydia Ybarra each scored 11.

East 53, Le Mars 31: The Black Raiders made seven 3s in the home win against Le Mars.

Kayla Benson led that charge with three made 3s, and the Black Raiders senior scored 11 points.

Alex Flattery made two 3s, and she had 11. Kyley Vondrak and Ivy Mehlhaff also made one 3-pointer apiece.

Megan Callahan also scored 11 points, and she was 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Lexi Hurd was the only Bulldog who scored in double figures, as she had 12 points.

Kingsley-Pierson 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 37: The Panthers led 23-12 at the half.

Senior McKenzie Goodwin posted another double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

MaKenna Bowman had 13 points.

Akron-Westfield 42, Hinton 29: The Westerners held the Blackhawks to 12 first-half points on Tuesday.

Natalie Nielsen led the Westerners with 20 points.

Ashlyn Kovarna led the Blackhawks with 11 points.

Siouxland Christian 39, Whiting 25: The Eagles outscored the Warriors 14-1 throughout the fourth quarter to gain their second win of this season.

Boyden-Hull 48, MOC-Floyd Valley 32: The Comets led by seven at the half, but they extended that lead to 18 after the third quarter.

The Comets’ Top 2 scorers were Ashtyn Kelderman (15) and Marissa Pottebaum (14).

Remsen St. Mary’s 74, Trinity Christian 31: The Hawks scored 38 first-half points.

Claire Schroeder led the Hawks with 22 points while Whitney Jensen had 17 points. Mya Bunkers made four 3s for 14 points.

Tigers sophomore Makiah De Jager led her team with 10 points.

Sheldon 60, Rock Valley 50: Claire Johnson led the Orabs with 19 points while Maliah Kleinhesselink scored 17.

Kleinhesselink also had seven rebounds.

West Lyon 53, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50: The Generals fought back from a nine-point deficit, and outscored the Wildcats 13-10 throughout the fourth quarter.

Emily TerWee led the Wildcats with 12 points, while Randi Childress scored 11.

Generals junior Madison Brouwer scored a game-high 25 points, as she made 10 shots.

Newell-Fonda 81, Sioux Central 39: The Mustangs led 40-23 at the half, en route to a 20-1 regular season.

The Mustangs also outscored the Rebels 29-5 throughout the third quarter.

Macy Sievers led the Mustangs with 27 points, as she was 10-for-13 from the floor.

Kinzee Hinders had 14 points, while sophomore Kierra Jungers had 10.

