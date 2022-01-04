GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley hands Sergeant Bluff-Luton first loss of season

SERGEANT BLUFF — Dakota Valley High School senior Rylee Rosenquist broke her school record on Tuesday, scoring 36 points in a 65-59 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on the road.

The Panthers senior scored most of those during the second half.

She broke her old record of 35.

“It’s exciting and it’s always exciting to break a record,” Rosenquist said. “One of my teammates told me to get the ball back and she pointed at the scoreboard. That’s when I wanted to get it. It tells me that I’m improving.”

Maddie Hinkel led the Warriors with 19 points.

SB-L led 26-23 at the half.

The game featured two teams that went into the new year with 7-0 records. The Warriors entered the week ranked fifth in Class 3A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Omaha Skutt 67, West 40: The Wolverines trailed by 14 points in the loss on Tuesday, and they were held to 15 points during the second half at home.

Kiah Davis led West with 12 points; Hannah Burge had 10.

Hinton 70, River Valley 21: Bella Badar’s first basket of the night was a memorable one. The Blackhawks senior reached 1,000 points with a 3-pointer in the win on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks started out on a 17-0 run and led 34-14 at the half.

Anna Coffee led the Blackhawks with 18 points while Badar scored 15.

Ashlyn Reinzel scored 11 while Ashlyn Kovarna had 10.

Woodbury Central 66, Siouxland Christian 19: The Wildcats jumped out to a 26-0 lead through the first quarter, and they led 42-11 over the Eagles at the half.

Olivia Heissel led the Wildcats with 20 points while Cam Baird scored 19 points. Madi Lloyd scored 10 points.

Baird, Lloyd and Lillian Ofert each hit a 3-pointer.

Lindsey Welch scored 14 of the Eagles’ points.

Akron-Westfield 60, Gehlen Catholic 32: The Westerners held the Jays to 13 second-half points on Tuesday.

Natalie Nielsen led Akron-Westfield with 20 pints. Chloee Colt had 10 points.

Lauren Heying led Gehlen with 10 points.

Crofton 41, Ponca 37: Crofton edged Ponca as a rematch of last year’s state championship game.

Crofton handed Ponca its first loss of the season, while Crofton moved to 11-1.

Ella Wragge led Crofton with 12 points, while Caitlin Guenther and Alexis Folkers both scored 10 points.

Mattie Milligan led Ponca with 12 points.

Newell-Fonda 68, Spencer 48: The Mustangs held the Tigers to 21 second-half points on Tuesday, leading the top-ranked team in Class 1A to another win.

Kierra Jungers led N-F with 18 points while Mary Walker scored 14. Macy Sievers scored 13 while Kinzee Hinders chipped in 10.

