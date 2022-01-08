GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Le Mars tops Sioux City West in OT on Friday

SIOUX CITY — The Le Mars High School girls basketball team held the West Wolverines to five points during the overtime period to win 61-53 in Sioux City on Friday.

The game was tied at 48-48 at the end of regulation.

The Bulldogs had four scorers who had double-digit points. Zoe Wittkop led the Bulldogs with 13 points while Madi Huls, Maggie Allen and Jaclyn Marienau each scored 12 points.

Le Mars made seven 3-pointers.

Lily Juhnke led the Wolverines with 19 points. She made five shots and was 4 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Addie Fletcher scored nine points for the Wolverines.

Dakota Valley 71, Viborg-Hurley 55: The Panthers outscored their opponent 41-27 during hte second half.

Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers with 27 points. Peyton Tritz had 15 while Brooke Carlson scored 12.

Kingsley-Pierson 54, MVAOCOU 42: Panthers senior McKenzie Goodwin had a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double in the win. Goodwin made eight shots, including a 3-pointer.

MaKenna Bowman scored 14 points.

MMCRU 75, South O’Brien 32: Royals senior Emily Dreckman scored a game-high 24 points. She is exactly 20 points away from the 1,000-point mark throughout her time with MMCRU.

Ellie Hilbrands scored 23 while Taylor Dreckman had 11.

Unity Christian 69, Remsen St. Mary’s 48: The Knights made 50 percent of their shots and made 4 of 9 3-pointers on Friday over the Hawks.

The Knights led 32-21 at the half.

Gracie Schoonhoven made 12 of 18 baskets en route to a 28-point night. Jenna Bouma scored 16.

Claire Schroeder scored 16 to lead RSM.

Hinton 62, Gehlen Catholic 32: Bella Badar led the Blackhawks with 20 points, as she made five 3s on the night.

The Blackhawks led 33-17 at the half.

Westwood 50, Ridge View 46: The Raptors led 23-14 at the half.

Addy Johnson led the Rebels with 22 points; Jaeden Ferris had 12.

Shae Dutler and Rowan Jensen both scored 14 points for the Raptors.

The Rebels are now 11-1.

Newell-Fonda 78, Pocahontas Area 51: The Mustangs scored 39 first-half points.

Macy Sievers led the Mustangs with 17 points. Kinzee Hinders scored 13 while Mary Walker scored 12 points.

The Mustangs, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, made seven 3s.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 54, Boyden-Hull 40: The Generals trailed 43-42 after three quarters, but they outscored B-H 14-7 to claim the win on Friday.

Madison Brouwer led the Generals with 21 points, which included two 3s.

West Lyon 48, George-Litlle Rock 20: The Wildcats held the Mustangs to zero points in the third quarter, and six total for the second half.

Wildcats senior Brooklyn Meyer led all scores with 20 points. She made all nine of her free throw attempts.

Randi Childress had 11 points.

Western Christian 45, Storm Lake 44: Wolfpack junior Stella Winterfeld had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Lydia Van Kley had nine points. The Wolfpack shot 43 percent.

OABCIG 51, Lawton-Bronson 27: The Falcons led 26-13 at the half, and they later held the Eagles to three third-quarter points.

OABCIG had three scorers in double figures, led by Alex Schroeder with 12 points. Krista Sibenaller and Riley Schiernbeck both had 10 points.

Sheldon 60, Okoboji 53: Claire Johnson made seven shots en route to a 19-point game.

Maliah Kleinhesselink and Makenna Kleinhesselink combined for 22 points.

Maddie Olson led in rebounding with eight.

The Pioneers led 26-22 at the half.

Vermillion 43, Parkston 37: The Tanagers beat Parkston, which had eight wins going into Friday night.

Vermillion scored 19 fourth-quarter points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0