GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: MMCRU, Remsen St. Mary's move on in Class 1A playoffs

MARCUS, Iowa — The Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen-Union High School girls basketball team held a 48-13 lead at the half, and that propelled it to move on in the Class 1A regional playoffs with a 75-22 win over GTRA on Tuesday.

Emily Dreckman led the Royals (21-1) with 24 points, and the senior made four 3-pointers in the win.

Kora Alesch had an 18-point game, as the junior made 12 of 13 free throws.

Taylor Harpenau also scored 10 points for the Royals.

Alesch and Ellie Hilbrands each had six rebounds.

Remsen St. Mary’s 63, Glidden-Ralston 18: The Hawks (20-2) made 26 of 67 shots to win the game against the Wildcats on Tuesday.

Whitney Jensen led the Hawks with 14 points, while Claire Schroeder had 13 points. Carmindee Ricke also had 12 points.

The Hawks led 43-6 at the half.

Newell-Fonda 75, Boyer Valley 22: The Mustangs moved on in the 1A-2 bracket by building a 30-5 lead after the first quarter on Tuesday.

The Mustangs shot 48 percent from the floor.

Laney Hogrefe and Macy Sievers each scored 12 points to lead the Mustangs, while Mary Walker added 10 points.

Westwood 65, Woodbury Central 40: The Rebels had four girls who scored in double figures, led by Jaeden Ferris and Josie McCluskey with 12 points each. Paige Wagner and Katie Muenchrath each posted 11 points in the Class 1A playoff win.

Lillian Ofert led the Wildcats with 10.

Central Lyon 67, Western Christian 44: The Lions won their 20th game of the season, moving on to face Boyden-Hull on Friday.

The Lions were 23-for-50 from the floor.

Addison Klosterbuer led Central Lyon with 17 points, while Regan Van Wyhe had 14.

Sioux Central 44, North Union 31: Morgan Christian led the Rebels with 18 points, as the sophomore made six shots and free throws.

Bradi Krager added 15 points for the Rebels, which move on in the 2A-2 region.

Storm Lake St. Mary’s 53, Gehlen Catholic 47: St. Mary’s senior Danika Demers led the Panthers with 23 points, by making seven shots and seven free throws in the win.

Sydney Hurd also added 13 points and Emily Nothwehr 10.

Lauren Heying led the Jays with 19 points.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31: The Generals held the Hawks to nine first-half points.

Madison Brouwer with 24 points and five rebounds.

Marissa Ackerman chipped in with 19 points.

Kylee Schiphoff ended her freshman season for the Hawks with a 12-point game.

West Monona 57, MVAOCOU 44: The Spartans led 29-22 at the half in the win on Tuesday. The Spartans moved on in the 2A-1 bracket.

Miella Struble led the Spartans with 16 points, making four 3-pointers. Kacy Miller scored 13 and Jalyn Struble with 10.

Makynlee Yockey led the Rams with 12 points.

Ridge View 46, Rock Valley 36: The Raptors led 26-10 at the half, and they also held the Rockets to five points in the first quarter. This was a 2A-1 playoff win for the Raptors.

