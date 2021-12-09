GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton beats Sioux City North

SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls basketball team defeated North, 53-32, on Thursday at North's place.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Friday, but due to the snowstorm coming on Friday, it was pushed up a day.

Payton Hardy led the Warriors with 21 points. She made nine shots and all three free-throw attempts.

Maddie Hinkel had a 10-point night.

Hannah Mogensen led the Stars with 11 points. Natalie Rasmussen had seven points.

East 57, West 40: Livi Wells hit three 3-pointers on Thursday and that allowed her to score a team-high 15 points.

Taylor Drent and Kyley Vondrak each had nine points.

Kiah Davis led the Wolverines with 14 points while Lily Juhnke had 13.

Ponca 62, Randolph 10: Ponca moved to 3-0 on the season by building a 44-5 lead at the half.

Mattie Milligan led Ponca with 14 points, while Samantha Evans had 12 and Gracen Evans 10.

Newell-Fonda 74, Bishop Garrigan 70 (OT): The game was tied at 66 at the end of regulation.

