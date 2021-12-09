 Skip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton beats Sioux City North

SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls basketball team defeated North, 53-32, on Thursday at North's place. 

The game was originally scheduled to be played Friday, but due to the snowstorm coming on Friday, it was pushed up a day. 

Payton Hardy led the Warriors with 21 points. She made nine shots and all three free-throw attempts. 

Maddie Hinkel had a 10-point night. 

Hannah Mogensen led the Stars with 11 points. Natalie Rasmussen had seven points. 

East 57, West 40: Livi Wells hit three 3-pointers on Thursday and that allowed her to score a team-high 15 points. 

Taylor Drent and Kyley Vondrak each had nine points. 

Kiah Davis led the Wolverines with 14 points while Lily Juhnke had 13. 

Ponca 62, Randolph 10: Ponca moved to 3-0 on the season by building a 44-5 lead at the half. 

Mattie Milligan led Ponca with 14 points, while Samantha Evans had 12 and Gracen Evans 10. 

Newell-Fonda 74, Bishop Garrigan 70 (OT): The game was tied at 66 at the end of regulation. 

