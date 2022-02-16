Girls basketball roundup: Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff-Luton advance in regionals

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The West High School girls basketball team won a Class 5A regional first-round game on Wednesday, beating Council Bluffs Jefferson 51-36 on the road.

With the win, the Wolverines earned a regional semifinal game against East on Saturday.

The Wolverines led 26-18 at the half.

Gabby Wagner hit four 3-pointers, and she led the Wolverines with 14 points. Kiah Davis and Lily Juhnke each scored 10.

FORT DODGE 47, NORTH 36: The Dodgers led 41-14 at the half.

Maddie Craighead was the lone Star who scored in double figures. She scored 10 points.

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 49, ATLANTIC 25: The Warriors and the Trojans didn't necessarily shoot the ball well during the first half, as SB-L led 12-9 at the half.

Emma Salker led the Warriors with 17 points while senior Katelyn Sale made four 3s for a 12-point game.

Maddie Hinkel made two 3s, and she scored 10 points.

The Warriors will play Des Moines Christian at 7 p.m. Saturday in Denison.

