GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Girls basketball roundup: Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff-Luton advance in regionals

Heelan vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls basketball

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Emma Salker dribbles down the court as Heelan's Joslyn Verzal defends her during Bishop Heelan vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton basketball action, Friday, in Sioux City, Iowa, Feb. 4, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The West High School girls basketball team won a Class 5A regional first-round game on Wednesday, beating Council Bluffs Jefferson 51-36 on the road. 

With the win, the Wolverines earned a regional semifinal game against East on Saturday. 

The Wolverines led 26-18 at the half. 

Gabby Wagner hit four 3-pointers, and she led the Wolverines with 14 points. Kiah Davis and Lily Juhnke each scored 10. 

FORT DODGE 47, NORTH 36: The Dodgers led 41-14 at the half. 

Maddie Craighead was the lone Star who scored in double figures. She scored 10 points. 

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 49, ATLANTIC 25: The Warriors and the Trojans didn't necessarily shoot the ball well during the first half, as SB-L led 12-9 at the half. 

Emma Salker led the Warriors with 17 points while senior Katelyn Sale made four 3s for a 12-point game. 

Maddie Hinkel made two 3s, and she scored 10 points. 

The Warriors will play Des Moines Christian at 7 p.m. Saturday in Denison. 

