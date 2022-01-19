GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City West wins over Council Bluffs Jefferson

SIOUX CITY — The West High School girls basketball team earned an emphatic 72-29 win on Tuesday at home over Council Bluffs Jefferson.

The Wolverines led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter, and they led for the remainder of the game to get the win.

West hit six 3-pointers, led by Lily Juhnke with three 3s. Addie Fletcher, Kiah Davis and Hannah Burge also connected on a 3-pointer.

Juhnke led the Wolverines with 18 points.

Libby Buhman, Vera Grom and Fletcher all scored nine points.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 63, North 37: The Stars were held to 16 second-half points on Tuesday in the loss.

Sydney Rexius led the Stars with 13 points. Hannah Mogensen had seven points.

MMCRU 48, Akron-Westfield 35: The game was tied 14-14 at the half, then the Royals outscored the Westerners 19-10 in the third quarter.

Chloee Colt and Natalie Nielsen led the Westerners with 10 points each.

GTRA 43, Alta-Aurelia 39: The Warriors led 22-19 at the half, but were held to 17 second-half points.

Brielle Engelmann was the Warriors’ lone double-digit scorer with 12 points.

Central Lyon 55, Boyden-Hull 44: The Lions scored 29 second-half points to get the win.

Addie Klosterbuer scored 20 points and had six rebounds. Klosterbuer made four 3-pointers.

Kaylee Davis added 11 points.

Marissa Pottebaum led the Comets with 23 points and five rebounds. Jewel Bergstrom added 10 points, thanks to two 3s.

Gehlen Catholic 53, West Sioux 49: The Jays overcame a 15-4 first-quarter deficit.

The Jays scored 35 points during the second half.

Lauren Heying led the Jays with 16 points and six rebounds. Miyah Whitehead had a 16-point, nine-rebound game.

Addi Dekkers led the Falcons with 14 points. She made four 3s.

Unity Christian 68, Hinton 43: The Knights posted 38 points in the first half on Tuesday.

Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with a 31-point game, as the junior made 15 shots. She also made a 3-pointer.

Ashlyn Kovarna led the Blackhawks with 22 points.

Kingsley-Pierson 53, River Valley 14: The Panthers held the Wolverines scoreless in the first quarter and led 22-6 at the half.

McKenzie Goodwin led the Panthers with 18 points, as she made eight shots.

MaKenna Bowman and Avery Schroeder each scored 10 points.

Lawton-Bronson 63, MVAOCOU 60: The Rams led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter, while the Eagles turned it around to a 34-30 lead at the half.

Khiya Williams led the Eagles with 19 points. Brooklyn Roder had a 12-point, 11-rebound game.

Newell-Fonda 52, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 48: Kierra Jungers led the Mustangs with 13 points, as she was 5 of 14 from the floor.

Macy Sievers and Mary Walker each had a 3-pointer and scored 11 points.

West Lyon 62, Rock Valley 35: The Wildcats led 30-12 at the half.

Wildcats senior Brooklyn Meyer scored a game-high 17 points and she also brought down nine rebounds.

Zavyr Metzger also had 12 points.

Sioux Center 51, George-Little Rock 11: Taya Gesink and Austyn Van Zee each scored nine points to lead the Warriors.

Wyleigh Steenhoven led the Mustangs with five points.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 54, South O’Brien 43: The Hawks outscored the Wolverines 16-9 in the third quarter.

Jasmine Lux led HMS with 21 points, while the Wolverines’ top scorer was Kenna Bauer with 12 points.

Lux also had 13 rebounds, including three offensively.

Remsen St. Mary’s 65, Trinity Christian 21: The Hawks led 40-6 at the half.

Anna Postma led the Tigers with eight points.

Ponca 73, BRLD 55: Ponca held its opponent to eight third-quarter points on Tuesday.

Ponca’s Top 2 scorers were Samantha Ehlers with 22 points and Gracen Evans with 16.

BRLD’s top scorers were Jordan Snyder (23) and McKenzie Murphy 16.

