GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: West Sioux's Addi Dekkers leads Falcons to win

HAWARDEN, Iowa — The West Sioux High School girls basketball team outscored Woodbury Central 15-7 during the fourth quarter to secure a 59-42 win on Thursday.

Addi Dekkers led the Falcons with 15 points, and all five of her makes came from 3-point territory.

Mully Hulshof had 14 points and Mia Danielson had a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Storm Lake St. Mary’s 54, River Valley 11: The Panthers led 45-3 at the end of the third quarter.

Danika Demers led St. Mary’s with 21 points as she made four 3s.

Sydney Hurd also scored 17 points while also bringing in nine rebounds.

Maddie Thomas led the Wolverines with seven points.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 61, MOC-Floyd Valley 43: The Generals started out the game with an 18-8 run to beat the Dutch on Thursday.

Madison Brouwer had a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Marissa Ackerman had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Carlin Smith led the Dutch with 12 points.

Cherokee 72, Storm Lake 50: The Braves had three scorers who were in double figures. Kenna Mongan led the Braves with 16 points while Lexi Pingel scored 15. Molly Pitts had 11 points.

