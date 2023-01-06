 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls Basketball Scores 01-05-23

SIOUXLAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Iowa

Akron-Westfield;41;South O'Brien;27

Bellevue West 57;Council Bluffs Lincoln;54

1;Estherville Lincoln Central;61;2 Newell-Fonda;59

North Iowa;56;GTRA;31

Okoboji;54;Emmetsburg;39

8;Pocahontas;Area;63;Alta-Aurelia;35

Remsen St. Mary's:52; Kingsley-Pierson;43

3;Sibley-Ocheyedan;59;Sheldon;28

14;Sioux Center;57;MOC-Floyd Valley;42

Sioux Central;62;Storm Lake St. Mary's;20

14;Sioux City East;92;Fort Dodge;34

Spencer;56;Spirit Lake;44

West Bend-Mallard;65;Paton-Churdan;40

Nebraska

Cedar Catholic;45;Laurel-Concord-Coleridge;34

Crofton;47;Battle Creek;28

Guardian Angels Central Catholic:43;Bishop Neumann;36

Humphrey St. Francis;40;Norfolk Catholic;36

North Bend Central;47;Clarkson/Leigh;24

O'Neill;52;Winnebago;47

Pierce;49;Aquinas Catholic;20

Vermillion;SD;47;Ponca;36

Winside;51;Creighton;39

Wynot;60;Tri County Northeast;13

Missing Scores

River Valley vs Trinity Christian

Siouxland Christian vs Sioux City North

Tekamah-Herman vs 10 West Monona

