Girls Basketball Scores 01-05-23

SIOUXLAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Iowa
Akron-Westfield;41;South O'Brien;27
Bellevue West 57;Council Bluffs Lincoln;54
1;Estherville Lincoln Central;61;2 Newell-Fonda;59
North Iowa;56;GTRA;31
Okoboji;54;Emmetsburg;39
8;Pocahontas;Area;63;Alta-Aurelia;35
Remsen St. Mary's:52; Kingsley-Pierson;43
3;Sibley-Ocheyedan;59;Sheldon;28
14;Sioux Center;57;MOC-Floyd Valley;42
Sioux Central;62;Storm Lake St. Mary's;20
14;Sioux City East;92;Fort Dodge;34
Spencer;56;Spirit Lake;44
West Bend-Mallard;65;Paton-Churdan;40
Nebraska
Cedar Catholic;45;Laurel-Concord-Coleridge;34
Crofton;47;Battle Creek;28
Guardian Angels Central Catholic:43;Bishop Neumann;36
Humphrey St. Francis;40;Norfolk Catholic;36
North Bend Central;47;Clarkson/Leigh;24
O'Neill;52;Winnebago;47
Pierce;49;Aquinas Catholic;20
Vermillion;SD;47;Ponca;36
Winside;51;Creighton;39
Wynot;60;Tri County Northeast;13
Missing Scores
River Valley vs Trinity Christian
Siouxland Christian vs Sioux City North
Tekamah-Herman vs 10 West Monona