Girls Basketball Scores 01-06-23

IOWA
Alta-Aurelia;68;Southeast Valley;55
4;Bishop Heelan;50;Harrisburg;40
Council Bluffs Jefferson;35;Nebraska City;22
Emmetsburg;40;East Sac County;27
1;Estherville Lincoln Central;70;7;Cherokee Washington
Harris-Lake Park;48;Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn;45
Hinton 69; Gehlen Catholic;35
Kinglsey-Pierson;69;MVAOCOU;51
Le Mars;64;Sioux City West;48
Manson-NW Webster;48;GTRA;36
2;Newell-Fonda;67;8;Pocahontas Area;47
OABCIG;51;Lawton-Bronson;33
Okoboji;62;MOC-Floyd Valley;61
Sheldon;46;Boyden-Hull;37
3;Sibley-Ocheyedan;57;14 Sioux Center;51
Sioux Central;67;West Bend-Mallard;50
South Central Calhoun;50;Storm Lake St. Mary's;17
3;Unity Christian;69; 4;Remsen St. Mary's;51
15;West Lyon;59;George-Little Rock;31
10;West Monona;62; River Valley;34
West Sioux;53;Trinity Christian;50
5;Westwood;59;Ridge View;34
Woodbury Central;48;Siouxland Christian;29
NEBRASKA
Cornerstone Christian;41; Whiting, IA;22
Guardian Angels Central Catholic;63;Wynot;51;(2OT )
Hartington-Newcastle;41;Winside;26
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge;41;Winnebago;24
Norfolk Catholic;36;Battle Creek;33
North Bend Central;52;West Point-Beemer;33
Oakland-Craig;82;Stanton;31
Omaha Benson;49;Norfolk;40
Pierce;37;Wayne;29
Plainview;57;Neligh-Oakdale;19
Ponca;54;Bloomfield;25
SOUTH DAKOTA
Elk Point-Jefferson;55;Alcester-Hudson;24
MISSING SCORES
Rock Valley vs 2 Central Lyon (Iowa - Siouxland)
South O'Brien vs MMCRU (Iowa - War Eagle)
Wakefield VS Walthill (Nebraska)
(#6) Viborg/Hurley vs Dakota Valley (South Dakota)
Parkston vs (#1) Vermillion (South Dakota)
Mitchell vs Yankton (South Dakota)