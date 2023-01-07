 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Girls Basketball Scores 01-06-23

  • 0

IOWA

Alta-Aurelia;68;Southeast Valley;55

4;Bishop Heelan;50;Harrisburg;40

Council Bluffs Jefferson;35;Nebraska City;22

Emmetsburg;40;East Sac County;27

1;Estherville Lincoln Central;70;7;Cherokee Washington

Harris-Lake Park;48;Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn;45

Hinton 69; Gehlen Catholic;35

Kinglsey-Pierson;69;MVAOCOU;51

Le Mars;64;Sioux City West;48

Manson-NW Webster;48;GTRA;36

2;Newell-Fonda;67;8;Pocahontas Area;47

OABCIG;51;Lawton-Bronson;33

Okoboji;62;MOC-Floyd Valley;61

People are also reading…

Sheldon;46;Boyden-Hull;37

3;Sibley-Ocheyedan;57;14 Sioux Center;51

Sioux Central;67;West Bend-Mallard;50

South Central Calhoun;50;Storm Lake St. Mary's;17

3;Unity Christian;69; 4;Remsen St. Mary's;51

15;West Lyon;59;George-Little Rock;31

10;West Monona;62; River Valley;34

West Sioux;53;Trinity Christian;50

5;Westwood;59;Ridge View;34

Woodbury Central;48;Siouxland Christian;29

NEBRASKA

Cornerstone Christian;41; Whiting, IA;22

Guardian Angels Central Catholic;63;Wynot;51;(2OT )

Hartington-Newcastle;41;Winside;26

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge;41;Winnebago;24

Norfolk Catholic;36;Battle Creek;33

North Bend Central;52;West Point-Beemer;33

Oakland-Craig;82;Stanton;31

Omaha Benson;49;Norfolk;40

Pierce;37;Wayne;29

Plainview;57;Neligh-Oakdale;19

Ponca;54;Bloomfield;25

SOUTH DAKOTA

Elk Point-Jefferson;55;Alcester-Hudson;24

MISSING SCORES

Rock Valley vs 2 Central Lyon (Iowa - Siouxland)

South O'Brien vs MMCRU (Iowa - War Eagle)

Wakefield VS Walthill (Nebraska)

(#6) Viborg/Hurley vs Dakota Valley (South Dakota)

Parkston vs (#1) Vermillion (South Dakota)

Mitchell vs Yankton (South Dakota)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gehlen Catholic vs Hinton boys basketball highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News