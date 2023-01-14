 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Girls Basketball Scores 01-13-23

  • 0

IOWA

Akron-Westfield 52; Trinity Christian 42

4 Bishop Heelan 65; Council Bluffs Lincoln 39

2 Central Lyon 69; Okoboji 39

1 Estherville Lincoln Central 61; Spirit Lake 42

Kingsley-Pierson 66; Woodbury Central 18

MMCRU 55; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

MOC-Floyd Valley 69; Sheldon 43

MVAOCOU 28; Siouxland Christian 28

2 Newell-Fonda 79; West Bend-Mallard 27

8 Pocahontas Area 65; GTRA 41

Remsen St. Mary's 79; Harris-Lake Park 41

Ridge View 64; OABCIG 38

People are also reading…

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64; Council Bluffs Jefferson 18

15 Sioux Center 62; George-Little Rock 45

Sioux Central 71; Southeast Valley 48

12 South Central Calhoun 70; Alta-Aurelia 57

Storm Lake St. Mary's 41; East Sac County 27

Unity Christian 62; 15 Hinton 55

Western Christian 49; Sioux City North 38

West Lyon 52; Rock Valley 51

10 West Monona 54; Lawton-Bronson 43

NEBRASKA

Cedar Catholic 41; Pierce 32

Columbus 52; Norfolk 37

Homer 49; Hartington-Newcastle 37

Oakland-Craig 67; Lyons-Decatur Northeast 9

Plainview 58; Bloomfield 42

Ponca 44; Elk Point-Jefferson, SD 38

Scotus Central Catholic 46; Battle Creek 36

Wayne 46; Norfolk Catholic 36

Wynot 50; Winnebago 29

SOUTH DAKOTA

Ponca 44; Elk Point-Jefferson 38

MISSING SCORES

Spencer vs Storm Lake (Iowa - Lakes)

Boyden-Hull vs 3 Sibley-Ocheyedan (Iowa - Siouxland)

Manson-NW Webster vs Emmetsburg (Iowa - Twin Lakes)

West Sioux vs South O'Brien (Iowa - War Eagle)

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs Walthill (Nebraska)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dordt vs Briar Cliff women's basketball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News