Girls Basketball Scores 01-13-23

IOWA
Akron-Westfield 52; Trinity Christian 42
4 Bishop Heelan 65; Council Bluffs Lincoln 39
2 Central Lyon 69; Okoboji 39
1 Estherville Lincoln Central 61; Spirit Lake 42
Kingsley-Pierson 66; Woodbury Central 18
MMCRU 55; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45
MOC-Floyd Valley 69; Sheldon 43
MVAOCOU 28; Siouxland Christian 28
2 Newell-Fonda 79; West Bend-Mallard 27
8 Pocahontas Area 65; GTRA 41
Remsen St. Mary's 79; Harris-Lake Park 41
Ridge View 64; OABCIG 38
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64; Council Bluffs Jefferson 18
15 Sioux Center 62; George-Little Rock 45
Sioux Central 71; Southeast Valley 48
12 South Central Calhoun 70; Alta-Aurelia 57
Storm Lake St. Mary's 41; East Sac County 27
Unity Christian 62; 15 Hinton 55
Western Christian 49; Sioux City North 38
West Lyon 52; Rock Valley 51
10 West Monona 54; Lawton-Bronson 43
NEBRASKA
Cedar Catholic 41; Pierce 32
Columbus 52; Norfolk 37
Homer 49; Hartington-Newcastle 37
Oakland-Craig 67; Lyons-Decatur Northeast 9
Plainview 58; Bloomfield 42
Ponca 44; Elk Point-Jefferson, SD 38
Scotus Central Catholic 46; Battle Creek 36
Wayne 46; Norfolk Catholic 36
Wynot 50; Winnebago 29
SOUTH DAKOTA
Ponca 44; Elk Point-Jefferson 38
MISSING SCORES
Spencer vs Storm Lake (Iowa - Lakes)
Boyden-Hull vs 3 Sibley-Ocheyedan (Iowa - Siouxland)
Manson-NW Webster vs Emmetsburg (Iowa - Twin Lakes)
West Sioux vs South O'Brien (Iowa - War Eagle)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs Walthill (Nebraska)