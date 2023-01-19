 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls Basketball Scores 01-17-23

IOWA

Akron-Westfield 60; MMCRU 48

Alta-Aurelia 67; GTRA 49

2 Central Lyon 72; Sheldon 27

Council Bluffs Lincoln 61; Sioux City North 30

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50; South O'Brien 21

Kingsley-Pierson 50; River Valley 33

MOC-Floyd Valley 63; Boyden-Hull 31

MVAOCOU 61; Lawton-Bronson 47

2 Newell-Fonda 86; Storm Lake St. Mary's 22

8 Pocahontas Area 58; 12 South Central Calhoun 49

4 Remsen St. Mary's 51; Trinity Christian 25

Ridge View 66; Siouxland Christian 13

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44; Le Mars 36

15 Sioux Center 65; Rock Valley 28

Sioux Central 61; Emmetsburg 30

Sioux City West 66; Council Bluffs Jefferson 28

Spencer 67; 8 Cherokee Washington 36

Spirit Lake 53; Storm Lake 43

2 Unity Christian 79; Western Christian 50

West Bend-Mallard 59; East Sac County 54

15 West Lyon 49; Okoboji 36

West Sioux 56; Harris-Lake Park 37

5 Westwood 52; OABCIG 28

NEBRASKA

Cornerstone Christian 45; Cedar Bluffs 28

Crofton 52; Wayne 40

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 46; Battle Creek 35

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42; Hartington-Newcastle 37

Lincoln Pius X 71; Norfolk 41

Norfolk Catholic 30; Pierce 29

North Bend Central 40; Scotus Central Catholic 28

Oakland-Craig 65; Tekamah-Herman 21

Osmond-Randolph 27; Winside 26

Plainview 49; West Holt 45

Ponca 59; Winnebago 12

Stanton 49; Madison 20

Wakefield 64; Lyons-Decatur Northeast 28

Wynot 53; Creighton 17

SOUTH DAKOTA

Jefferson 65; Yankton 45

Vermillion 47; Elk Point-Jefferson 46

MISSED SCORES

George-Little Rock vs 3 Sibley-Ocheyedan (Iowa - Siouxland)

Southeast Valley vs Manson-NW Webster (Iowa - Twin Lakes)

10 West Monona vs Woodbury Central (Iowa - Western Valley)

Omaha Christian Academy VS Whiting, IA (Nebraska)

