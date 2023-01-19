Girls Basketball Scores 01-17-23

IOWA
Akron-Westfield 60; MMCRU 48
Alta-Aurelia 67; GTRA 49
2 Central Lyon 72; Sheldon 27
Council Bluffs Lincoln 61; Sioux City North 30
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50; South O'Brien 21
Kingsley-Pierson 50; River Valley 33
MOC-Floyd Valley 63; Boyden-Hull 31
MVAOCOU 61; Lawton-Bronson 47
2 Newell-Fonda 86; Storm Lake St. Mary's 22
8 Pocahontas Area 58; 12 South Central Calhoun 49
4 Remsen St. Mary's 51; Trinity Christian 25
Ridge View 66; Siouxland Christian 13
People are also reading…
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44; Le Mars 36
15 Sioux Center 65; Rock Valley 28
Sioux Central 61; Emmetsburg 30
Sioux City West 66; Council Bluffs Jefferson 28
Spencer 67; 8 Cherokee Washington 36
Spirit Lake 53; Storm Lake 43
2 Unity Christian 79; Western Christian 50
West Bend-Mallard 59; East Sac County 54
15 West Lyon 49; Okoboji 36
West Sioux 56; Harris-Lake Park 37
5 Westwood 52; OABCIG 28
NEBRASKA
Cornerstone Christian 45; Cedar Bluffs 28
Crofton 52; Wayne 40
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 46; Battle Creek 35
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42; Hartington-Newcastle 37
Lincoln Pius X 71; Norfolk 41
Norfolk Catholic 30; Pierce 29
North Bend Central 40; Scotus Central Catholic 28
Oakland-Craig 65; Tekamah-Herman 21
Osmond-Randolph 27; Winside 26
Plainview 49; West Holt 45
Ponca 59; Winnebago 12
Stanton 49; Madison 20
Wakefield 64; Lyons-Decatur Northeast 28
Wynot 53; Creighton 17
SOUTH DAKOTA
Jefferson 65; Yankton 45
Vermillion 47; Elk Point-Jefferson 46
MISSED SCORES
George-Little Rock vs 3 Sibley-Ocheyedan (Iowa - Siouxland)
Southeast Valley vs Manson-NW Webster (Iowa - Twin Lakes)
10 West Monona vs Woodbury Central (Iowa - Western Valley)
Omaha Christian Academy VS Whiting, IA (Nebraska)