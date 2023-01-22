Girls Basketball Scores 01-21-23

IOWA
Akron-Westfield 52; South O'Brien 25
4 Bishop Heelan 61; Sioux City North 25
2 Central Lyon 68; MOC-Floyd Valley 44
12 Cherokee Washington 63; Spirit Lake 58
East Sac County 60; Alta-Aurelia 58
1 Estherville 70; Storm Lake 31
George-Little Rock 48; Boyden-Hull 35
GTRA 68; West Bend-Mallard 58
Kingsley-Pierson 63; 10 West Monona 45
Le Mars 62; Council Bluffs Lincoln 49
2 Newell-Fonda 80; Southeast Valley 37
11 Pocahontas Area 47; Emmetsburg 40
Ridge View 55; Woodbury Central 42
River Valley 57; Lawton-Bronson 46
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53; Sioux City West 44
3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 71; Rock Valley 34
11 Sioux Center 69; Okoboji 39
11 Sioux City East 94; Council Bluffs Jefferson 22
Spencer 64; Western Christian 47
2 Unity Christian 66; Gehlen Catholic 40
15 West Lyon 63; Sheldon 26
West Sioux 66; Harris-Lake Park 35
5 Westwood 77; MVAOCOU 47
NEBRASKA
SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Valley 63; Tri-Valley 54
Irene/Wakonda 57; Alcester-Hudson 49
Vermillion 51; Garretson 25
Yankton 56; Roosevelt 50
MISSING SCORES
Manson-NW Webster vs. Storm Lake St. Mary's (Iowa - Twin Lakes)
14 South Central Calhoun vs. Sioux Central (Iowa - Twin Lakes)