Girls Basketball Scores 01-21-23

IOWA

Akron-Westfield 52; South O'Brien 25

4 Bishop Heelan 61; Sioux City North 25

2 Central Lyon 68; MOC-Floyd Valley 44

12 Cherokee Washington 63; Spirit Lake 58

East Sac County 60; Alta-Aurelia 58

1 Estherville 70; Storm Lake 31

George-Little Rock 48; Boyden-Hull 35

GTRA 68; West Bend-Mallard 58

Kingsley-Pierson 63; 10 West Monona 45

Le Mars 62; Council Bluffs Lincoln 49

2 Newell-Fonda 80; Southeast Valley 37

11 Pocahontas Area 47; Emmetsburg 40

Ridge View 55; Woodbury Central 42

River Valley 57; Lawton-Bronson 46

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53; Sioux City West 44

3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 71; Rock Valley 34

11 Sioux Center 69; Okoboji 39

11 Sioux City East 94; Council Bluffs Jefferson 22

Spencer 64; Western Christian 47

2 Unity Christian 66; Gehlen Catholic 40

15 West Lyon 63; Sheldon 26

West Sioux 66; Harris-Lake Park 35

5 Westwood 77; MVAOCOU 47

NEBRASKA

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Valley 63; Tri-Valley 54

Irene/Wakonda 57; Alcester-Hudson 49

Vermillion 51; Garretson 25

Yankton 56; Roosevelt 50

MISSING SCORES

Manson-NW Webster vs. Storm Lake St. Mary's (Iowa - Twin Lakes)

14 South Central Calhoun vs. Sioux Central (Iowa - Twin Lakes)

