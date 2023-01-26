Girls Basketball Scores 01-24-23

IOWA
4 Bishop Heelan 60; Le Mars 50
2 Central Lyon 87; Boyden-Hull 37
12 Cherokee Washington 67; Storm Lake 49
Council Bluffs Lincoln 70; Council Bluffs Jefferson 25
1 Estherville Lincoln Central 61; Spencer 34
Gehlen Catholic 55; West Sioux 53
GTRA 35; Storm Lake St. Mary's 19
15 Hinton 60; Akron-Westfield 22
Homer 53; Siouxland Christian 24
Manson-NW Webster 55; East Sac County 44
MMCRU 63; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41
2 Newell-Fonda 67; Emmetsburg 26
OABCIG 46; IKM Manning 35
11 Pocahontas Area 72; Southeast Valley 29
4 Remsen St. Mary's 70; Harris-Lake Park 27
Rock Valley 50; George-Little Rock 40
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45; Sioux City North 32
3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 73; Okoboji 33
11 Sioux Center 63; Sheldon 22
Sioux Central 76; Alta-Aurelia 35
14 South Central Calhoun 80; West Bend-Mallard
2 Unity Christian 63; South O'Brien 12
15 West Lyon 69; MOC-Floyd Valley 50
NEBRASKA
Bancroft-Rosalie 72; Winnebago 55
Battle Creek 42; Howells-Dodge 39 (OT)
Hartington-Newcastle 47; Plainview 41
Homer 53; Siouxland Community Christian, IA 24
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 40; Osmond-Randolph 36
Lincoln North Star 58; Norfolk 19
Oakland-Craig 70; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 29
Omaha Brownell Talbot 34; Cornerstone Christian 33
O'Neill 43; Norfolk Catholic 39
Ponca 45; Cedar Catholic 40 (OT)
Pender 54; Tri County Northeast 20
Stanton 71; Twin River 42
Wakefield 64; Lutheran High Northeast 44
Wausa 44; Bloomfield 33
West Holt 63, Neligh-Oakdale 20
West Point-Beemer 45; Pierce 43
SOUTH DAKOTA
Scotland 47; Alcester-Hudson 46