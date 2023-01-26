 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls Basketball Scores 01-24-23

IOWA

4 Bishop Heelan 60; Le Mars 50

2 Central Lyon 87; Boyden-Hull 37

12 Cherokee Washington 67; Storm Lake 49

Council Bluffs Lincoln 70; Council Bluffs Jefferson 25

1 Estherville Lincoln Central 61; Spencer 34

Gehlen Catholic 55; West Sioux 53

GTRA 35; Storm Lake St. Mary's 19

15 Hinton 60; Akron-Westfield 22

Homer 53; Siouxland Christian 24

Manson-NW Webster 55; East Sac County 44

MMCRU 63; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41

2 Newell-Fonda 67; Emmetsburg 26

OABCIG 46; IKM Manning 35

11 Pocahontas Area 72; Southeast Valley 29

4 Remsen St. Mary's 70; Harris-Lake Park 27

Rock Valley 50; George-Little Rock 40

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45; Sioux City North 32

3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 73; Okoboji 33

11 Sioux Center 63; Sheldon 22

Sioux Central 76; Alta-Aurelia 35

14 South Central Calhoun 80; West Bend-Mallard

2 Unity Christian 63; South O'Brien 12

15 West Lyon 69; MOC-Floyd Valley 50

NEBRASKA

Bancroft-Rosalie 72; Winnebago 55

Battle Creek 42; Howells-Dodge 39 (OT)

Hartington-Newcastle 47; Plainview 41

Homer 53; Siouxland Community Christian, IA 24

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 40; Osmond-Randolph 36

Lincoln North Star 58; Norfolk 19

Oakland-Craig 70; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 29

Omaha Brownell Talbot 34; Cornerstone Christian 33

O'Neill 43; Norfolk Catholic 39

Ponca 45; Cedar Catholic 40 (OT)

Pender 54; Tri County Northeast 20

Stanton 71; Twin River 42

Wakefield 64; Lutheran High Northeast 44

Wausa 44; Bloomfield 33

West Holt 63, Neligh-Oakdale 20

West Point-Beemer 45; Pierce 43

SOUTH DAKOTA

Scotland 47; Alcester-Hudson 46

 

