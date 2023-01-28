Girls Basketball Scores 01-26-23

IOWA
Boyden-Hull 52; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 37
15 Hinton 68; South O'Brien 26
Le Mars 65; Western Christian 56
Okoboji 57; Sheldon 54
11 Pocahontas Area 66; Storm Lake St. Mary's 25
Sioux City East 66; Sioux City North 33
Southeast Valley 52; Madrid 38
Spirit Lake 60; 12 Cherokee Washington 59
Trinity Christian 39; Gehlen Catholic 34
2 Unity Christian 74; MOC-Floyd Valley 36
West Bend-Mallard 53; St. Edmond 25
15 West Lyon 56; West Sioux 45
NEBRASKA
Bancroft-Rosalie 66; Winside 53
Crofton 39; Pierce 33
Duschesne 52; South Sioux City 44
Hartington-Newcastle 37; Winnebago 30
Homer 59; Walthill 21
Niobrara/Verdigre 68; Neligh-Oakdale 38
Norfolk Catholic 42; Boone Central 39
North Bend Central 65; Wisner-Pilger 37
Plainview 43; Osmond-Randolph 35
Ponca 51; Wynot 28
Wakefield 62; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44
Wayne 42; West Point-Beemer 28
SOUTH DAKOTA
Brandon Valley 43; Yankton 25
Elk Point-Jefferson 49; Tri-Valley 44
Sioux Falls Christian 60; Dakota Valley 48
St. Mary 52; Alcester-Hudson 48
Vermillion 51; Dell Rapids 22