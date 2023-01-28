 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls Basketball Scores 01-26-23

IOWA

Boyden-Hull 52; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 37

15 Hinton 68; South O'Brien 26

Le Mars 65; Western Christian 56

Okoboji 57; Sheldon 54

11 Pocahontas Area 66; Storm Lake St. Mary's 25

Sioux City East 66; Sioux City North 33

Southeast Valley 52; Madrid 38

Spirit Lake 60; 12 Cherokee Washington 59

Trinity Christian 39; Gehlen Catholic 34

2 Unity Christian 74; MOC-Floyd Valley 36

West Bend-Mallard 53; St. Edmond 25

15 West Lyon 56; West Sioux 45

NEBRASKA

Bancroft-Rosalie 66; Winside 53

Crofton 39; Pierce 33

Duschesne 52; South Sioux City 44

Hartington-Newcastle 37; Winnebago 30

Homer 59; Walthill 21

Niobrara/Verdigre 68; Neligh-Oakdale 38

Norfolk Catholic 42; Boone Central 39

North Bend Central 65; Wisner-Pilger 37

Plainview 43; Osmond-Randolph 35

Ponca 51; Wynot 28

Wakefield 62; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44

Wayne 42; West Point-Beemer 28

SOUTH DAKOTA

Brandon Valley 43; Yankton 25

Elk Point-Jefferson 49; Tri-Valley 44

Sioux Falls Christian 60; Dakota Valley 48

St. Mary 52; Alcester-Hudson 48

Vermillion 51; Dell Rapids 22

