Girls Basketball Scores 01-31-23

IOWA
3 Bishop Heelan 88; Council Bluffs Jefferson 14
2 Central Lyon 53; 6 Sioux Center 46
Council Bluffs Lincoln 48; Sioux City West 44
Emmetsburg 50; Alta-Aurelia 31
1 Estherville Lincoln Central 51; Storm Lake 43
George-Little Rock 50; Sheldon 47
Harris-Lake Park 64; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45
13 Hinton 78; Gehlen Catholic 31
Kingsley-Pierson 73; West Monona 62
Le Mars 61; Sioux City North 27
MMCRU 58; South O'Brien 26
7 OABCIG 59; 9 Woodbury Central 38
Okoboji 65; Rock Valley 62
9 Pocahontas Area 72; East Sac County 36
4 Remsen St. Mary's 46; West Sioux 36
5 Ridge View 46; 6 River Valley 39
3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 86; MOC-Floyd Valley 39
14 Sioux Central 56; Storm Lake St. Mary's 20
14 South Central Calhoun 64; Southeast Valley 25
15 Spencer 66; Denison-Schleswig 40
Trinity Christian 52; Akron-Westfield
15 West Lyon 64; Boyden-Hull 44
5 Westwood 72; MVAOCOU 53
NEBRASKA
Cedar Catholic 42; Wayne 29
Cornerstone Christian 42; College View Academy 17
Crofton 47; Battle Creek 40
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 52; Boone Central
Pierce 55; Norfolk Catholic 31
SOUTH DAKOTA
Aberdeen Central 51; Yankton 35
Centerville 50; Alcester-Hudson 36
Lennox 56; Elk Point-Jefferson 53
Vermillion 50; Beresford 26