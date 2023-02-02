 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls Basketball Scores 01-31-23

IOWA

3 Bishop Heelan 88; Council Bluffs Jefferson 14

2 Central Lyon 53; 6 Sioux Center 46

Council Bluffs Lincoln 48; Sioux City West 44

Emmetsburg 50; Alta-Aurelia 31

1 Estherville Lincoln Central 51; Storm Lake 43

George-Little Rock 50; Sheldon 47

Harris-Lake Park 64; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

13 Hinton 78; Gehlen Catholic 31

Kingsley-Pierson 73; West Monona 62

Le Mars 61; Sioux City North 27

MMCRU 58; South O'Brien 26

7 OABCIG 59; 9 Woodbury Central 38

Okoboji 65; Rock Valley 62

9 Pocahontas Area 72; East Sac County 36

4 Remsen St. Mary's 46; West Sioux 36

5 Ridge View 46; 6 River Valley 39

3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 86; MOC-Floyd Valley 39

14 Sioux Central 56; Storm Lake St. Mary's 20

14 South Central Calhoun 64; Southeast Valley 25

15 Spencer 66; Denison-Schleswig 40

Trinity Christian 52; Akron-Westfield

15 West Lyon 64; Boyden-Hull 44

5 Westwood 72; MVAOCOU 53

NEBRASKA

Cedar Catholic 42; Wayne 29

Cornerstone Christian 42; College View Academy 17

Crofton 47; Battle Creek 40

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 52; Boone Central

Pierce 55; Norfolk Catholic 31

SOUTH DAKOTA

Aberdeen Central 51; Yankton 35

Centerville 50; Alcester-Hudson 36

Lennox 56; Elk Point-Jefferson 53

Vermillion 50; Beresford 26

