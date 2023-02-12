IOWA
3 Bishop Heelan 79; Council Bluffs Lincoln 46
2 Newell-Fonda 63; Ridge View 37
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49; 10 Lewis Central 40
NEBRASKA
Lincoln Southwest 53; Norfolk
Neligh-Oakdale 41; Chambers-Wheeler Central 34
Oakland-Craig 65; West Point-Beemer 32
Plainview 55; Creighton 43
Ponca 56; Homer 24
South Sioux City 60; Gross Catholic 42
Wynot 61; Hartington-Newcastle 32
SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Valley 49; Dell Rapids 34
MISSING SCORES
Yutan vs Wakefield (Nebraska)
Beresford vs Elk Point-Jefferson (South Dakota)
Vermillion vs Irene-Wakonda (South Dakota)
Yankton vs Stevens (South Dakota)