IOWA GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Le Mars 46, Council Bluffs Lincoln 42
Bishop Heelan 63, Sioux City North 17
Sioux City West 63, Sergeant-Bluff Luton 50
Sioux City East 76, Council Bluffs Jefferson 19
Akron-Westfield 45, Gehlen Catholic 40
MMCRU 53, Harris-Lake Park 41
Hinton 62, Trinity Christian 32
Remsen St. Mary's 63, South O'Brien 41
Unity Christian 52, West Sioux 31
Westwood 51, Kingsley-Pierson 47
Lawton-Bronson 46, Woodbury Central 26
MVAOCOU 63, OABCIG 41
Ridgeview 52, River Valley 44
Boyden-Hull 57, George-Little Rock 47
Central Lyon 64, MOC-Floyd Valley 32
Sioux Center 73, Okoboji 59
Sibley-Ocheyedan 64, Rock Valley 43
West Lyon 63, Sheldon 31
Newell-Fonda 66, Pocahontas Area 48
Sioux Central 49, Alta-Aurelia 40 (non-conference)
Southeast Valley 57, St. Edmond 30
Emmetsburg 50, Storm Lake 45
South Central Calhoun 61, Webster City 31
NEBRASKA GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Battle Creek 59, O'Neill 29
Bloomfield 54, Stuart 43
Cedar Catholic 65, South Sioux City 53
Crofton 51, Boone Central 32
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 44, Scotus Central Catholic 26
Homer 60, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 59 (OT)
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Hartington-Newcastle 31
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 42, Walthill 35
Omaha Brownell Talbot 59, Whiting, IA 19
Pender 77, Winnebago 35
St. Mary's 59, Niobrara/Verdigre 56
Wakefield 49, Wayne 43
Wausa 47, Creighton 25
West Point-Beemer 54, Stanton 45
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Lennox 50, Dakota Valley 45
Huron 50, Yankton 39