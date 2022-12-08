 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls' Basketball Scores

IOWA GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Le Mars 46, Council Bluffs Lincoln 42

Bishop Heelan 63, Sioux City North 17

Sioux City West 63, Sergeant-Bluff Luton 50

Sioux City East 76, Council Bluffs Jefferson 19

Akron-Westfield 45, Gehlen Catholic 40

MMCRU 53, Harris-Lake Park 41

Hinton 62, Trinity Christian 32

Remsen St. Mary's 63, South O'Brien 41

Unity Christian 52, West Sioux 31

Westwood 51, Kingsley-Pierson 47

Lawton-Bronson 46, Woodbury Central 26

MVAOCOU 63, OABCIG 41

Ridgeview 52, River Valley 44

Boyden-Hull 57, George-Little Rock 47

Central Lyon 64, MOC-Floyd Valley 32

Sioux Center 73, Okoboji 59

Sibley-Ocheyedan 64, Rock Valley 43

West Lyon 63, Sheldon 31

Newell-Fonda 66, Pocahontas Area 48

Sioux Central 49, Alta-Aurelia 40 (non-conference)

Southeast Valley 57, St. Edmond 30

Emmetsburg 50, Storm Lake 45

South Central Calhoun 61, Webster City 31

NEBRASKA GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Battle Creek 59, O'Neill 29

Bloomfield 54, Stuart 43

Cedar Catholic 65, South Sioux City 53

Crofton 51, Boone Central 32

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 44, Scotus Central Catholic 26

Homer 60, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 59 (OT)

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Hartington-Newcastle 31

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 42, Walthill 35

Omaha Brownell Talbot 59, Whiting, IA 19

Pender 77, Winnebago 35

St. Mary's 59, Niobrara/Verdigre 56

Wakefield 49, Wayne 43

Wausa 47, Creighton 25

West Point-Beemer 54, Stanton 45

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Lennox 50, Dakota Valley 45

Huron 50, Yankton 39

