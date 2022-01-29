Girls basketball: Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls win seventh straight

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa-- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls basketball team extended its winning streak to seven games on Friday night, as the Warriors defeated Council Bluffs Lincoln, 46-37.

After pulling in front by a 15-6 first quarter score, the Warriors scored only six points in the second quarter, making it a 21-16 score at the half.

The two teams flip-flopped big quarters in the second half, with the Warriors outscoring Lincoln, 17-5, in the third, and the Lynx putting up 16 in the fourth quarter.

But SB-L managed to hold on for the victory, improving its season record to 14-2.

Baylie Girres led the Lynx in scoring and rebounds, with 16 points and seven boards.

SB-L will play again on Monday, at Sioux City East.

Hinton 53, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 39: The Hinton girls improved to 13-4 on the season Friday, with a 53-39 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.

Senior Jasmine Lux led the Hawks with 12 points and 12 rebounds in the game.

The loss is now the fifth in a row for H-M-S, who fell to 4-12 overall, and 0-7 in conference play.

Hinton will host Gehlen Catholic on Tuesday, and H-M-S will host MMCRU on Monday.

Duchesne 56, South Sioux 46: The South Sioux girls fell to Duchesne on the road on Friday night by a score of 56-46. The loss dropped the road team Cardinals to 5-11 on the season.

South Sioux played at Omaha Northwest on Saturday, in a game that ended after the Journal's press time.

Newell-Fonda 55, South Central Calhoun 46: The Newell-Fonda girls earned their ninth consecutive win on Friday night, with a 55-46 win over South Central Calhoun.

Sayer Steig scored 19 points for the Titans, while Kylee Schleisman led the team with 12 rebounds.

Macy Sievers had a team-high 15 points for the Mustangs, while Kierra Jungers was close behind with 11 points.

Newell-Fonda is now 16-1 on the season, and 9-0 in Twin Lakes Conference play.

"Another tough conference test," Mustangs head coach Dick Jungers said. "This was a hotly contested game from the start as both teams battled with intensity. I felt we were able to disrupt their offense however we lost scorers at times and SCC made us pay by hitting some shots and getting great looks. I felt we had some great inside looks but a lot of them seemed to rim out. At the end of the day we found a way to win."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0