Girls basketball: Sergeant Bluff-Luton shuts down Des Moines Christian to clinch state berth

DENISON, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls basketball team is headed to the state tournament in a couple weeks.

SB-L used its defense in the second half to beat Des Moines Christian 56-38 at Denison-Schleswig High School on Saturday in the Class 3A-Region 7 championship game.

The Warriors held the Lions to eight total points in the second half. They outscored the Lions 15-4 in the third quarter.

Maddie Hinkel led the Warriors with 21 points while Emma Salker scored 16 points.

Hinkel made eight shots while Salker made five baskets.

Alexa Trover and Katelyn Sale each scored seven points.

Unity Christian 85, Cherokee 54: The Knights won their 23rd straight game, and clinched the No. 1 seed for the Class 3A tournament that begins Feb. 28.

Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with a 32-point game. Schoonhoven made 14 of 19 shots and made four of six free throws.

Jenna Bouma made five shots as well as making eight of nine free throws.

Tyra Schuiteman had 15 points.

Lexi Pingel led Cherokee with 21 points.

West Lyon 45, Forest City 33: With the win, the Wildcats clinched the No. 2 in the state tournament.

Bishop Heelan 50, Le Mars 45: The Crusaders held the Bulldogs to 15 points in the first half, while they also scored 28 points throughout the second half.

With the win, Heelan and Spencer will play for the Class 4A regional title Tuesday at O'Gorman Fieldhouse.

