Girls basketball: Sioux City West wins second straight game

SIOUX CITY — The West High School girls basketball team won its second straight game on Tuesday, defeating Council Bluffs Lincoln 70-52 at home.

The Wolverines led 39-29 at the half, and held the Lynx to 12 third-quarter points.

Lily Juhnke led the Wolverines with 16 points, as she made five 3-pointers. Kiah Davis scored 12 points.

Gabby Wagner chipped in 12 points while Eneyda Vasquez scored 11.

Bishop Heelan 63, Council Bluffs Jefferson 18: The Class 4A top-ranked Crusaders bounced back to a win at home after losing to the Wolverines on Friday.

Heelan led 38-4 at the half.

No Heelan player reached in double figures, but 12 different ladies scored at least one point.

Brooklyn Stanley led the Crusaders with nine points.

Akron-Westfield 54, Trinity Christian 19: The Westerners jumped out to a 15-2 lead after the first eight minutes.

Westerners senior Chloee Colt scored a game-high 18 points, and she had eight steals.

Natalie Nielsen scored 14 points and had a game-high seven rebounds.

Hinton 52, Gehlen Catholic 56: The Blackhawks earned their 14th win on Tuesday, but the Jays played a close game on the road.

Bella Badar led Hinton with 18 points, as she made 12 of 13 free throws.

Anna Coffee and Ashlyn Kovarna also scored 13 points each for the Blackhawks.

Jays senior Lauren Heying led her team with 17 points while junior Miyah Whitehead scored 13 points.

Spencer 58, Denison-Schleswig 26: The Tigers held the Monarchs to nine first-half points.

Jerra Merchant led the Tigers with 15 points, and she made four 3s.

Hannah Slater led D-S with six points.

West Lyon 51, Okoboji 25: The Wildcats outscored the Pioneers 15-6 over the third quarter.

Brooklyn Meyer led West Lyon with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Montana Wilson led the Pioneers with nine points.

MMCRU 60, South O’Brien 21: The Royals’ senior trio of Ellie Hilbrands, Emily Dreckman and Taylor Harpenau scored 16, 15 and 13 points, respectively.

All three girls combined to make 17 field goals.

Hilbrands had nine rebounds, while Kora Alesch had eight.

Cherokee 54, Spirit Lake 43: Braves junior Kenna Mongan scored a game-high 21 points. She made three 3s and 10 free throws.

Lexi Pingel also had 11 points.

Taylor Schneider led the Indians with 12 points.

Storm Lake St. Mary’s 45, Sioux Central 23: The Panthers, now 16-1, scored 30 points over the second half.

Danika Demers had a game-high 14 points to lead the Panthers, as she was 4-for-13.

Sydney Hurd had four offensive rebounds, and overall, she had 18.

Bradi Krager led the Rebels with 10 points. She made two 3s.

Remsen St. Mary’s 60, West Sioux 39: The Hawks led 32-22 at the half.

Hawks sophomore Claire Schroeder scored 15 points, while classmates Carmindee Ricke chipped in 13 and Mya Bunkers 12.

Falcons sophomore Molly Hulshof led her team with 11 points.

