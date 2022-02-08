Girls basketball: Unity Christian wins War Eagle in thriller with MMCRU

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – There was not an empty seat to be found at the Unity Christian High School gym Tuesday night.

An overflow crowd was treated to a whale of a girls basketball game that went down to the final second.

Unity Christian captured the War Eagle Conference championship with a 62-61 victory over previously unbeaten MMCRU.

The much-anticipated contest pitted top-ranked and defending Iowa Class 3A state champion Unity Christian against a talented MMCRU squad ranked No. 4 in Class 1A.

Both teams played like champions, but Unity emerged the winner, capping a 20-1 regular season with its 20th consecutive victory. The Knights’ only loss came to Class 4A third-ranked Sioux City Bishop Heelan in a season opener.

MMCRU, now 20-1 with its first loss of the season, should also head to the postseason with tons of confidence.

“What a great battle and this is tournament basketball and it makes both teams better,” Unity Christian coach Jay Schuiteman said. “I’m glad we ended up on this side of it, but I hope both teams end up down at state.”

In a wild final two minutes, Unity’s Jenna Bouma scored what turned out to be the final three points of the game for her team.

Bouma, a 5-11 senior, hit a short jumper with 1:52 remaining, putting the Knights ahead 61-60.

MMCRU took two time outs before committing a turnover with just over a minute remaining. Unity, though, returned the favor by turning it over with 46 seconds left.

With 32.1 seconds showing on the clock, MMCRU’s Taylor Harpenau missed the front end of a one-and-one and Unity was awarded possession after a jump ball on the rebound. The Knights, however, gave it right back to MMCRU with another turnover.

Emily Dreckman was fouled with 12.7 ticks left, making the first free throw but missing the second. That left the score tied at 61 before Bouma was fouled while shooting with 3.6 seconds left.

She missed the first of two free throws but sank the second.

The Royals got the ball under their own basket and ran a perfect length-of-the-court play. Dreckman had the ball in her hands in the closing second, but missed a short jumper.

“Win or lose, we knew we were going to learn a lot from this game,” MMCRU coach Gillian Letsche said. “We haven’t had a lot of tough ones like this, but we needed this, especially going into the postseason.

“We’ve never worked on that last-second play, but we drew it up and the girls executed it very, very well. I can’t be more proud of them.”

Junior standout Gracie Schoonhoven – the second-leading scorer in the state – poured in 31 points for Unity Christian. Schoonhoven, averaging just over 26 points per game, had 14 in the first half despite picking up her third foul with a minute to go. She scored 13 more in the third quarter, including a put-back with 16 seconds left to give the Knights a 50-48 lead.

Four players accounted for all of the Unity scoring. Tya Schuiteman added 16 points, Cassady Dekkers eight and Bouma seven.

“It was really loud and crazy in there,” Schoonhoven said. “We knew they were going to be a tough team so we had to go out there right away to get on them.

“It’s good to get this win to give us a lot of energy going into the tournament so that we can just keep on rolling.”

Unity made 25 of 46 shots for 54.3 percent. The Knights led 19-12 after one quarter and 33-27 at halftime.

Dreckman and Ellie Hilbrands scored 16 points each for the Royals, while Kara Alesch chipped in 12 and Taylor Harpenau 11 points.

MMCRU took its first lead since the opening minute of the game on back-to-back 3-pointers by Dreckman with 2:56 left in the third quarter. Harpenau nailed a trey with 33 seconds left in the stanza, just before Schoonhoven followed up her own miss with the go-ahead bucket.

The fourth quarter was back-and-forth. In one sequence, Alesch splashed a 3-pointer to put the Royals in front 55-52, but Tyra Schuiteman answered with a game-tying trey.

“That (conference championship) was one of our goals,” Jay Schuiteman said. “Now hopefully we can check a few more off.”

Unity Christian will host Southeast Valley in a 3A regional opener Saturday.

MMCRU, meanwhile, draws either South O’Brien or GTRA in a 1A quarterfinal next Tuesday at home.

Unity Christian finished 10-0 in the War Eagle Conference, while MMCRU had an 8-1 league mark.

