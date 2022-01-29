Girls basketball: West Lyon avoids Sheldon upset bid

SHELDON, Iowa – Facing improbable odds, West Lyon came from behind to clip Sheldon 53-52 in girls basketball action here Friday night.

The Wildcats, ranked No. 2 in Iowa Class 3A, trailed Sheldon by 10 points early in the fourth quarter before staging a furious rally.

All-stater Brooklyn Meyer scored on a putback with two seconds remaining and Sheldon’s Claire Johnson just missed a long heave from just inside half-court at the buzzer, capping a wild final minute of play.

West Lyon stayed unbeaten in the Siouxland Conference with a 14-0 record. The Wildcats (16-1), suffered their first loss of the season to Harrisburg (S.D.) on Thursday night.

Sheldon (9-10, 6-9) was nursing a 52-50 lead with 51.8 seconds left when Makenna Kleinhesselink missed two free throws. Meyer was fouled with 25.2 seconds remaining, making the first of two free throws.

She missed the second and Sheldon grabbed the rebound, only to turn it back over to the Wildcats. West Lyon got the ball inside to the 6-2 Meyer with 6.2 ticks left, but she was tied up for a jump ball. The possession arrow favored the Wildcats.

West Lyon’s Emily Ter Wee was then fouled while shooting with 5.3 seconds showing on the clock. She missed both free throws, but Meyer was able to gather in the second miss and score the game-winning basket.

After a time out, Sheldon had to go the length of the court in 1.2 seconds. Johnson broke free and took a perfect pass at mid-court, but her desperation shot first hit the backboard and then the rim as time expired.

“We knew we were going to win from the beginning,” said Meyer, who scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. “There were times when we were down and we looked at each other and said we were going to win this game. We’re going to stay in there and keep fighting.

“We really had to lock down our defense in the second half and got rebounds. We just stayed together, that was the main thing. We knew we were going to pull through.”

Meyer opened the second half with a conventional 3-point play, giving the Wildcats a 32-23 lead. Sheldon, though, reeled off 17 unanswered points to completely flip the script.

The Orabs took a 46-36 lead on a 3-point basket by Makenna Kleinhesselink one minute into the fourth quarter. That’s when West Lyon began its comeback.

However, the Wildcats never led until Meyer’s final putback.

“We found ourselves in a spot we haven’t been in all year,” West Lyon Coach Ryan Brasser said. “We do drills in practice where we simulate being down six with a few minutes left. The biggest thing we told the girls was one possession at a time.

“We chipped away a little bit. We didn’t necessarily get a ton of turnovers from our press but we were able to get them going maybe a little quicker than they wanted to. We got some big rebounds, possessions that ended in high percentage shots.

“Brooklyn does so much for us. Sometimes it’s scoring, rebounds and blocks, but all the time it’s leadership. She played her butt off and really wanted this one and I was glad she was rewarded with a good offensive rebound and putback. We were lucky that shot at the end didn’t go in.”

Johnson finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for Sheldon, while Peyton Lode added 12 points and Emma Barwick 10 points. Maliah Kleinhesselink contributed six points and 10 rebounds.

“We missed free throws at the end and free throws will win and lose you a game,” Sheldon Coach Heath Anderson said. “The girls played their hearts out, I couldn’t be more proud of them.

“A team like that you have to box out well and that’s what we worked on the last few nights, making sure we’re in good defensive position. You’re not going to stop Meyer completely but hopefully put the reins on her a little bit and I think we did for the most part. She’s a great player and great players find ways to make plays.”

Sheldon had plenty of chances from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, but was 6-for-14 from the stripe.

West Lyon led 17-9 after one quarter and 29-23 at halftime. Sheldon outscored the Wildcats 20-9 in the third quarter.

