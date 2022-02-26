Hartington Cedar Catholic, Crofton advance to girls state basketball tournament

COLUMBUS, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic’s record got beat up during the season by playing in the Mid-States Conference.

Not one of those 15 losses the Trojans will take to state, however, was against Class D-1 competition.

How deceptive is that record?

“That depends,’’ Cedar coach Craig Wortman said. “We’re ready to go play whoever we have to play. I know we play a tough schedule, but these girls work hard. They’re young, they’re getting older as they go and they’re getting more confident.”

Cedar (13-15) ran off the final 14 points of the third quarter against third-ranked Ravenna to make the trip to Lincoln for the third straight year. Its 55-33 win Friday night was in the District D1-3 final win at Columbus Lakeview.

Makenna Noecker had a game-high 20 points, the last 15 for the 5-foot-6 junior coming after Ravenna had scored the first four points of the second half to cut the Trojan lead to 25-22.

“We tried to keep a little bit more pressure with our defense to just cause them fits so they couldn’t really do what they wanted to do,’’ Wortman said. “Then tried to push a little bit to get some easy buckets and it worked out.”

Bailey Hochstein and Kathyne Jones each made 3s in the 14-0 run. Jordyn Steffen, one of two seniors on the team that lost six from last year, had 11 points and Laney Kathol, the other junior on the team, had 10.

“This is a big stepping-stone,’’ the coach said. “You have this year, then you have next year where you bring almost everybody back. So we’ll see what happens now and make the most out of this year.”

Crofton 53, Superior 41

Two minutes into the Class C2-4 final, two-time defending Class C-2 champion Crofton was in a timeout after giving up the first nine points to No. 10 Superior.

“Obviously the first few minutes aren’t what you want in a game like this,” Warriors coach Aaron Losing said, “but I thought our kids did a good job after the timeout to kind of regroup and play good defense the rest of the first quarter.”

Once Caitlin Guenther scored the first basket of the second quarter, No. 4 Crofton (22-4) never trailed, but couldn’t shake Shayla Meyer and Superior until the fourth quarter of a 53-41 win at Raider Field House on the Central Community College campus.

Meyer, bound for Mississippi for volleyball, is a 6-foot-2 senior whose sister is NU volleyball player and weights thrower Kalynn Meyer. Shayla had a game-high 22 points, with four blocks. When she made her first four free throws of the final quarter, Superior (20-6) trailed 34-31.

Crofton senior Jayden Jordan made a 3 and scored on an inbounds play to start her team’s second 11-0 run of the game for a 45-31 lead with two minutes left.

Ella Wragge, a 5-9 senior, led Crofton with 13 points. Caitlin Guenther and Jordan had 10 apiece.

“Superior’s a nice team and gave us some problems,’’ Losing said. “In the end, I thought we made enough plays. It wasn’t smooth, but this time of year, it often isn’t.”

