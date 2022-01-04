Hawarden West Sioux pushes over Sloan Westwood 46-34

Playing with a winning hand, Hawarden West Sioux trumped Sloan Westwood 46-34 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 4.
Recently on December 21 , Hawarden West Sioux squared up on Akron-Westfield in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
