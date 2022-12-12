Hinton dominates Lawton-Bronson 67-24

Hinton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Lawton-Bronson during this 67-24 victory at Lawton-Bronson High on December 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Hinton and Lawton-Bronson played in a 58-35 game on December 11, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Moville Woodbury Central and Hinton took on Hull Trinity Christian on December 6 at Hinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
