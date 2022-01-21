 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hinton paints near-perfect picture in win over Harris-Lake Park 67-31

Hinton's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Harris-Lake Park 67-31 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 21.

In recent action on January 13, Harris-Lake Park faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Hinton took on Sheldon on January 11 at Sheldon High School. For more, click here.

