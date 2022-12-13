Hinton paints near-perfect picture in win over Marcus MMCRU 54-32

Hinton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 54-32 win over Marcus MMCRU on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Marcus MMCRU and Hinton faced off on December 14, 2021 at Hinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Marcus MMCRU faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Hinton took on Hull Trinity Christian on December 6 at Hinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.