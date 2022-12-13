 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Hinton paints near-perfect picture in win over Marcus MMCRU 54-32

  • 0

Hinton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 54-32 win over Marcus MMCRU on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Last season, Marcus MMCRU and Hinton faced off on December 14, 2021 at Hinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Marcus MMCRU faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Hinton took on Hull Trinity Christian on December 6 at Hinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dakota Valley vs Beresford boys basketball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News