Hinton rides to cruise-control win over Lawton-Bronson 67-24

It would have taken a herculean effort for Lawton-Bronson to claim this one, and Hinton wouldn't allow that in a 67-24 decision in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Hinton and Lawton-Bronson played in a 58-35 game on December 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 5, Hinton faced off against Sloan Westwood and Lawton-Bronson took on Holstein Ridge View on December 2 at Holstein Ridge View High School. For a full recap, click here.
