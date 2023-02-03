Hinton put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Hawarden West Sioux in a 61-43 decision in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 3.

The last time Hinton and Hawarden West Sioux played in a 47-42 game on February 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 27, Hinton squared off with Hartley H-M-S in a basketball game. For more, click here.

