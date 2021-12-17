Hinton survives taut tilt with Remsen St. Mary's 64-60

With little to no wiggle room, Hinton nosed past Remsen St. Mary's 64-60 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 11, Hinton faced off against Lawton-Bronson and Remsen St. Mary's took on Marcus MMCRU on December 9 at Marcus MMCRU. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.