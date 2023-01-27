Hinton takes victory lap past Hartley H-M-S 87-31

Hinton stomped on Hartley H-M-S 87-31 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Hinton and Hartley H-M-S squared off with January 28, 2022 at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School last season. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.