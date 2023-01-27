 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Hinton takes victory lap past Hartley H-M-S 87-31

  • 0

Hinton stomped on Hartley H-M-S 87-31 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Hinton and Hartley H-M-S squared off with January 28, 2022 at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 20, Hinton faced off against Harris-Lake Park. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls regional wrestling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News