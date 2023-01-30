Hinton takes victory lap past Hull Trinity Christian 51-24

Hinton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Hull Trinity Christian during this 51-24 victory on January 30 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Hinton and Hull Trinity Christian played in a 65-23 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

