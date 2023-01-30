 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Hinton takes victory lap past Hull Trinity Christian 51-24

  • 0

Hinton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Hull Trinity Christian during this 51-24 victory on January 30 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Hinton and Hull Trinity Christian played in a 65-23 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Hull Trinity Christian faced off against Remsen St. Mary's . For results, click here. Hinton took on Akron-Westfield on January 24 at Hinton High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News