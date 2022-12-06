 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Hinton thumps Hull Trinity Christian in punishing decision 62-32

  • 0

Hinton's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hull Trinity Christian 62-32 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Hinton and Hull Trinity Christian squared off with January 4, 2022 at Hinton High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sloan Westwood tops Hinton 64-51

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Sloan Westwood prevailed over Hinton 64-51 in Iowa girls basketball a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News