Hinton thumps Hull Trinity Christian in punishing decision 62-32

Hinton's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hull Trinity Christian 62-32 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Hinton and Hull Trinity Christian squared off with January 4, 2022 at Hinton High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.