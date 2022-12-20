Hinton triumphs in strong showing over Moville Woodbury Central 67-27

Hinton delivered all the smoke to disorient Moville Woodbury Central and flew away with a 67-27 win at Moville Woodbury Central High on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Hinton and Moville Woodbury Central played in a 58-50 game on December 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against Sloan Westwood and Hinton took on Marcus MMCRU on December 13 at Marcus MMCRU. For a full recap, click here.
