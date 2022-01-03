Hinton's trick is no treat for Correctionville River Valley 70-21

Hinton jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 70-21 win over Correctionville River Valley for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 3.
The Blackhawks' shooting jumped on top to a 42-9 lead over the Wolverines at halftime.
The Blackhawks made the first move by forging a 25-2 margin over the Wolverines after the first quarter.
Recently on December 21 , Hinton squared up on Moville Woodbury Central in a basketball game . For more, click here.
