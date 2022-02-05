Holstein Ridge View casts spell on Sloan Westwood 47-45

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Holstein Ridge View to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Sloan Westwood 47-45 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 5.
In recent action on January 21, Holstein Ridge View faced off against Moville Woodbury Central and Sloan Westwood took on Kingsley-Pierson on January 31 at Kingsley-Pierson High School. For a full recap, click here.
